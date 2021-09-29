CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

A Commitment To "Perfect Fit"

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

FORT MYERS, Fla., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continued celebration of women, their bodies, their stories and an inherent brand promise to meet their needs, Chico's FAS, Inc.'s intimate apparel brand, Soma ® is thrilled to debut the Fall 2021 Everything We Do Starts With You campaign. The campaign will introduce a lineup of incredible women, including a 3-time cancer survivor with a double mastectomy, an autistic mom active in the neurodiversity movement, first responders, community leaders and more, through compelling visual and video content. Everything We Do Starts With You is an evergreen campaign that lives across Soma ® marketing and social channels as a reminder of the brand's unwavering dedication to delivering the literal and figurative "perfect fit" for their customer.

The CampaignThe second iteration of Everything We Do Starts with You features an empowered group of women who range from real-life heroes to heroic survivors, boundary breakers to female warriors. Cast via Zoom ®, this campaign highlights each woman's inspiring personal story and their respective bra needs based on their lifestyles, preferences and occupations.

Everything We Do Starts With You is a celebration of not only the female form in all its variations, but of the Soma brand ethos to design better bras for women, by women, and to offer an unparalleled bra shopping experience. Soma began as an intimate apparel brand that set out to combine quality, comfort, and innovation with purpose, so that women never have to compromise. Today, the brand has taken this commitment a step further by implementing an elaborate and extensive bra fit training program unlike any other in the industry.

"Through this campaign we wanted to give a behind the scenes look at the magic of what happens when a woman takes the time for herself to be expertly fit," says Soma Creative Director Amy Deering, "Often, women don't know their right size or understand which styles of bras will work best for their body and lifestyle. Once our bra fit experts have the chance to get our shopper in the perfect bra for them, it's a huge unlock - they are comfortable, confident, joyful. That's what we want to show - and what all women want and deserve."

Reflective of the Soma in-store experience, each woman in this campaign had the opportunity to meet with a Soma Bra Fit Expert to determine what style would work best for her, taking into account her hobbies, career and day-to-day movement. The brand captured a video of this process to document the bra-fitting experience, more commonly referred to at Soma as the Five Star Bra Fit™.

Using the patented Soma "fit tape" that streamlines the measuring process to collect all dimensions in one step, the brand has refined the art of the bra-fitting experience to make finding the perfect intimates match as effortless as possible. Soma even offers a thirty-second "express fitting" option for women on the go to deliver an accurate bra assessment in record time. Numbers aside, the Soma bra fit experience is rooted in the notion that the measurements of a woman's body are simply a starting point. All Soma bra-fit experts are trained to not only evaluate empirical data, but to ask each customer how they want to feel in their bras for a customized purchasing experience that aims to empower and inspire confidence.

With thousands of Soma bra-fit experts, and cumulatively over 20,000 hours of dedicated training in this proprietary approach, Soma remains an industry leader through solution-driven design and demystified conversations around intimates.

Soma bras are carefully crafted and aimed at creating the perfect fit, constructed with unique solutions that eliminate the bra challenges women face every day. The brand is redefining bra construction using innovative materials to creatively address all customers' needs and solving them unlike anyone else. Soma's 90% bra fit satisfaction rating* speaks to the effort the brand puts into listening to the customer.

"Our design process starts with talking to women about what is lacking in their current bra lineup. We've been doing this for 17 years now and it has provided us with our greatest challenges and greatest successes," says Holly Wilson, Soma Vice President, Design. "This has been demonstrated many times over: the Enbliss ™ bra, the answer to a wireless option that really supports; followed by the development of the Enbliss ™ Luxe, a satin and silky version of its predecessor for a sexier look and feel; her desire for a smooth appearance without bulges or lines, which led to the Vanishing Back ® bra. We continue to listen to women, embrace their struggles and apply innovation to create the most beautiful solutions. My team and I love it when we hear from these women that we have succeeded."

Soma is encouraging all women to share their stories via social media - using #SomaStartsWithMe for a chance to be featured on Instagram at @SomaIntimates.

To learn more about Soma and this campaign, please visit www.soma.com .

*Based on customer bra fit experience surveys, conducted by an independent third party

ABOUT SOMAFounded in 2004, Soma ® has been focused on what women want and need from day one. Soma's all-women-led design team has crafted bras and panties, pajamas and loungewear to make women feel both beautiful and confident. Now, there are over 250 boutiques and outlets nationwide, a monthly catalogue and 24/7 shopping at soma.com. For more information, please visit us on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook #SomaStartsWithMe.

Media Contact: Sheila SmithSEQUEL203-917-8644 ssmith@sequel-inc.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-commitment-to-perfect-fit-301387947.html

SOURCE Soma

Comments / 0

Related
cityline.tv

3 curvy girl style hacks to get you the perfect fit

From embracing shapewear to stretch: Shobana Lakkavally has clothing hacks for curvy girls to find the perfect fit. “These jeans changed my life, I think I was on a jeans hiatus for 3 or 4 years."
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dr. Martens and Herschel Supply Co Collaborated on Versatile New Styles

Two classic brands have teamed up for a limited time, so mark your calendar. Dr. Martens, the footwear brand that’s been around since 1960 and is known for its leather boots, has partnered with lifestyle brand Herschel Supply Co. on a limited-edition collection that includes two new styles of shoes that will be available for purchase only Oct. 9-10. You can find the shoes on both Dr. Martens’ website as well as Herschel’s. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest and English subculture, the collection includes reworks of Dr. Martens’ Reeder shoe and the Combs II boot. Both shoes have been crafted with a...
APPAREL
bocaratonobserver.com

Fit To Be Tied

There’s no reason cooking from home shouldn’t be a stylish affair. Whether you’re rushing to whip up a quick weekday dinner or planning a long, leisurely Sunday meal, you can add a bit of flair to your prep with a fabulous apron. From polka dots to plaids and doodles to dogs, there are all manner of ways to make your time in the kitchen extra glamorous. Here are a few of our favorites to add a little bit more spice to your prep work.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Campaignthe#Soma Creative
Us Weekly

We Found the Perfect Vaccine Card Holder That Also Fits Your Passport

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It finally feels like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. We’re all aware that the pandemic is still very much ongoing, but with travel restrictions easing up, it looks like things may feel slightly more “back to normal” in the near future!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Columbian

Fit or Fat

If you’ve been exercising and haven’t lost any weight, do you still experience health benefits? A metanalysis study published in September 2021 in iScience examined hundreds of research studies on weight loss and exercise and this study says YES! If you are an obese individual who exercises, you will lower your chances of dying prematurely by 30 percent even if you don’t lose any weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
yankodesign.com

Tiny, space-saving desk setups designed to perfectly fit into your modern homes!

The most important element of our home office is our desk, especially since work from home became the new normal, and we basically bid adieu to corporate offices. Finding the right desk is just half the battle. You may find the best desk ever, but if you don’t know how to set it up, in accordance with your needs, then you may just be losing the second half of the battle. And this can be a huge task when we take into consideration the size of our modern-day cramped apartments! We need desk setups that occupy minimum space while providing us with the utmost functionality and work. Because a great day of work partially depends on the state of our desk and its setup! If you want to set up your desk in the most efficient manner possible, ensuring that it perfectly merges with the rest of your millennial home, while boosting productivity and motivation, then you’re at the right place! Here are a few impressive desk setups for you to gain inspiration from, and finally declutter and set up your desk the way you really want to. Best of luck!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Venus William Fronts GhostBed’s New Sleep Line

Online mattress retailer GhostBed announced a new collaboration with tennis star Venus Williams for a sleep product line designed to promote recovery and rejuvenation through sleep. Williams, who in addition to being winner of seven Grand Slam titles, five Wimbledon titles, and four Olympic gold medals, has run a full-service interior design business, V Starr, for nearly 20 years. She brings that experience to the partnership, designing an initial collection of mattresses with more sleep products and furnishings to come. “From the first time we met, both Venus and I realized we shared the same strong family business values and entrepreneurial drive...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Essence

Queen Latifah Says 'Living Single' Cast Was Told They Needed To Lose Weight: 'We Look Like Real Women'

The star is working to change the narrative people have about obesity and opening up about her journey with her body before and after entering the industry. In all the years that Queen Latifah has been a household name, one of the things she hasn’t really openly discussed is her weight. But for the first time, she’s sharing her health journey in an effort to put the spotlight on a new partnership. She’s teamed up with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk to change the narrative surrounding obesity. Their goal, through a series of short videos meant to play out like modern TV shows, is to reduce the stigma and shame people try to attach to the disease and put more focus on things, like the hormonal issues and biology that can cause it. Hence the title of the campaign, “It’s Bigger Than Me.”
WEIGHT LOSS
vivaglammagazine.com

7 Simple Steps to Doing the Best No-Makeup Look

Whether it’s for a photoshoot or just a low makeup official interview, a no-makeup look is always a comfortable aspect to do when you don’t want to be too loud with your presentation. The natural makeup look exists just because you can’t simply wake up and step out to run your daily activities with eye bags under your eyes and naturally pale skin. This look can come in handy, especially for non-casual occasions.
MAKEUP
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

Shoppers Say This $20 Retinol Cream Treatment Beats Their $75+ Serums

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re sick of spending tons of money on pricey skincare products, you’re officially in the right place! Now, let’s get one thing straight: We don’t want to knock higher-end treatments, because some are seriously worth every penny (we’re looking at you, La Mer). That said, if you want to find more affordable products that measure up, we’re here to help.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
WKBW-TV

Fitness Friday – Kids fitness recommendations

Robbie Raugh, fitness and wellness expert says kids need to workout from age 6 to 17. She says they are required to workout 60 minutes per day. Robbie tells us with aerobic activity they are burning fat, utilizing calories, improving their cardiovascular system and really just getting all those cardiovascular benefits and it is also bone strengthening. Robbie says don’t depend on the schools to meet all of your kid’s fitness needs. Your kids are sitting a lot throughout the day at school so now is the time to focus on those activities.
KIDS
visitcentraloregon.com

JDSUP Fitness

A unique, 1 hr floating, fusion workout combined with deep stretching. Group games and fun time on the JDSUP floating class barge as well as guided floating meditation. After class, you can paddle on the only paddleboard in the world that connects your board with your friends board so you can explore a bit of Elk Lake together! This is a Group Paddle class that can take up to a total of 6 participants at one time. Each participant will have a board between them and the next participant so that everyone can feel safe about social distancing. The tour boards connect together and the instructors, Shondra or JD, will guide the connected group of boards to a designated area in the lake for group meditation, fun workout, and stretch and mobility activities.
WORKOUTS
murfreesborotn.gov

Forever Fit

This is a circuit class with interval training. We will use various types of equipment for a total body workout. You must sign up for all classes due to the limited number of spaces available. Limit 20. Meets in room 204. For ages 60+.
MURFREESBORO, TN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy