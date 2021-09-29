The Institute Of Culinary Education Announces New Online Diploma Program

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) today launched the new Culinary Arts & Food Operations online diploma program, offering aspiring culinary professionals the opportunity to access comprehensive training from their own kitchens. The 16-month program is currently available to California residents and is on track to soon become accessible in eight additional states with more to follow.

Derived from ICE's award-winning, on-campus program and developed by the chefs and educators from its New York City and Los Angeles locations, the online curriculum provides professional training in the foundational principles of culinary arts. Students will explore the theory, science and techniques that form the basis of major cuisines. In addition, students will study the fundamentals of pastry and baking and restaurant management.

Each week students will cook a variety of dishes and cuisines during culinary labs, attend interactive lectures and discussions, work on projects, watch videos, read texts, explore techniques and hone skills that are the foundation of fine cooking. ICE has partnered with meez, the all-in-one recipe tool for professional chefs, to give students access to digital, interactive recipes with photos and videos embedded and built-in yields and conversions for scaling and costing.

To facilitate continuous learning, ICE students will be assessed through multiple weekly touchpoints with their chef-instructors, receiving regular personalized feedback throughout the course. After completing the curriculum, students will be matched with a restaurant or food-related business, with help from ICE's career services team, where they will apply the principles and techniques they studied to a hands-on externship to gain experience in the field.

"While we believe the best culinary education is achieved in person, we are confident our online program is the best alternative for aspiring culinary professionals who are unable to attend classes on campus," said ICE CEO Rick Smilow. "There's no need to put your culinary ambitions on hold, this program provides specialized foundational knowledge, skills and essential training that can be accessed from the comfort and convenience of your own home."

As the only culinary institute located in two of America's major culinary capitals, NYC and LA, ICE has a vast and growing professional network that all students can take advantage of. The career services team has connected thousands of graduates with jobs throughout the industry, and now they will be available to offer continued assistance to ICE's online diploma graduates as well. More than 15,000 students have graduated from ICE, and alumni have gone on to become award-winning chefs, successful culinary entrepreneurs, esteemed food writers and talented pastry experts.

"As a student of ICE, you're not just gaining access to a professional and comprehensive education, students can tap into the extensive network of ICE alumni, career services and extracurricular activities for enriched learning and career advancement," said Lachlan Sands, President of the Los Angeles Campus. "Experts from all over the world come to ICE to teach, lecture and cook for students providing exclusive learning opportunities with successful chefs and culinary entrepreneurs."

Students of the Culinary Arts & Food Operations online diploma program can take part in events and continuing education opportunities at the NYC and LA campuses, including graduation, professional development classes, demonstrations, lectures and additional career programs.

About the Institute of Culinary EducationThe Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) is one of the largest and most diverse culinary schools in the world with campuses in New York and Los Angeles. Established in 1975, ICE offers award-winning six to 14-month career training programs in Culinary Arts, Pastry & Baking Arts, Health-Supportive Culinary Arts, Restaurant & Culinary Management, and Hospitality & Hotel Management, in addition to professional development in Artisan Bread Baking, The Art of Cake Decorating and Intensive Sommelier Training — with more than 15,000 alumni, including many who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. ICE also offers continuing education for culinary professionals, hosts over 400 special events each year and is home to one of the world 's largest recreational cooking, baking and beverage programs with 26,000 students annually. ICE 's 74,000-square-foot, cutting-edge campus in New York City and its 38,000-square-foot Los Angeles campus were designed for inspiration, creativity and community. ICE continues to grow and evolve with the launch of its LA campus in 2018, the addition of the Health Supportive Culinary Arts program in 2019, an agreement with the International Culinary Center in 2020 and the introduction of sommelier training and associate degrees in 2021. Visit us at ice.edu or join us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube at @iceculinary to find your culinary voice ™.

CONTACT: Cory SalePublic Relations Manager Institute of Culinary Education(212) 847-0742 csale@ice.edu

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-institute-of-culinary-education-announces-new-online-diploma-program-301387970.html

SOURCE The Institute of Culinary Education

