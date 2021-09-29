Influenza Diagnostics Market Worth $1.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Influenza Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Influenza Diagnostics Market"154 - Tables 41 - Figures 193 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562The Rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of influenza and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on product and service, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products. The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market in 2020. Factors such as growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and increasing prevalence of influenza are contributing for the growth of this market.

Molecular Diagnostic Tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic test (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, direct fluorescent antibody test, serological tests) and molecular diagnostic tests (polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests(transcription-mediated amplification-based assay, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assay, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification tests, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests) and other molecular diagnostic tests. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis drive this market and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis is driving this segments growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562

North America is the largest regional market for influenza diagnostics market

The global market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis.

The major players operating in this traditional diagnostic tests market are Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers ( Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG ( Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us), Hologic, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA ( France), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Tecanclinica Trading AG ( Switzerland), DiaSorin SA ( Italy), altona Diagnostics GmbH ( Germany), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), SA Scientific Ltd. (US), Coris BioConcept SPRL ( Belgium), ELITech Group ( France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Genome Diagnostics, Pvt. Ltd. ( India), Germaine Laboratories, Inc. (US), Response Biomedical Corp. ( Canada). Tauns Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan) and 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. ( India).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222985562

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Marketby Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Marketby Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User - Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-116764589.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/influenza-diagnostic-market.aspVisit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/influenza-diagnostic.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influenza-diagnostics-market-worth-1-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301387694.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets