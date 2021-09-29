CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Influenza Diagnostics Market Worth $1.1 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Influenza Diagnostics Market by Product (Test Kits, Instruments), Test Type (Traditional (RIDT, Viral Culture, Serological), Molecular (PCR, INAAT- NASBAT, TMABAS)), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics), Region-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Influenza Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026 from USD 0.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Influenza Diagnostics Market"154 - Tables 41 - Figures 193 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=222985562The Rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis, increasing prevalence of influenza and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies are among the other factors. Emerging economies such as India and Japan are providing lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market, by product segment, in 2020

Based on product and service, the influenza diagnostics market is segmented into test kits and reagents, instruments and other products. The test kits and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market in 2020. Factors such as growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and increasing prevalence of influenza are contributing for the growth of this market.

Molecular Diagnostic Tests segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The influenza diagnostics market is segmented into traditional diagnostic test (rapid influenza diagnostic tests, viral culture tests, direct fluorescent antibody test, serological tests) and molecular diagnostic tests (polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests(transcription-mediated amplification-based assay, loop-mediated isothermal amplification-based assay, nucleic acid sequence-based amplification tests, other isothermal nucleic acid amplification tests) and other molecular diagnostic tests. In 2020, the molecular diagnostic tests segment accounted for the highest growth rate. Factors such as the rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis drive this market and growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies.

The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market, by end user segment, in 2020

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics and other end users. In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the traditional diagnostic tests market. Increasing prevalence of influenza and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis is driving this segments growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=222985562

North America is the largest regional market for influenza diagnostics market

The global market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the influenza diagnostics market. The large share of this region can be attributed to growth in influenza research for diagnostic technologies and rising demand for rapid disease diagnosis.

The major players operating in this traditional diagnostic tests market are Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers ( Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG ( Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (Us), Hologic, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA ( France), Quidel Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Meridian Bioscience (US), GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Luminex Corporation (US), Tecanclinica Trading AG ( Switzerland), DiaSorin SA ( Italy), altona Diagnostics GmbH ( Germany), SEKISUI Diagnostics (US), SA Scientific Ltd. (US), Coris BioConcept SPRL ( Belgium), ELITech Group ( France), Mast Group Ltd. (UK), Genome Diagnostics, Pvt. Ltd. ( India), Germaine Laboratories, Inc. (US), Response Biomedical Corp. ( Canada). Tauns Laboratories, Inc. ( Japan) and 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd. ( India).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=222985562

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Molecular Diagnostics Marketby Product & Service(Reagents, Kits, PoC & Tabletop Instruments), Application(COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Oncology, Genetic Tests), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/molecular-diagnostic-market-833.html

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Marketby Product (Reagents, Assays, Instrument), Test (Laboratory, POC), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, Microbiology, PCR, NGS, INAAT), Disease (COVID-19, Hepatitis, HAI, HIV, Influenza), End User - Global Forecast to 2026 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-116764589.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.comResearch Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/influenza-diagnostic-market.aspVisit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.comContent Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/influenza-diagnostic.asp

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influenza-diagnostics-market-worth-1-1-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301387694.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

New Analysis From Global Industry Analysts Reveals Steady Growth For Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media, With The Market To Reach $11.7 Billion Worldwide By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Diagnostic Radiopharmaceuticals & Contrast Media - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Pharmaceutical Contract Development And Manufacturing Market Worth $171.3 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma ingredients, tablet, Parenteral, Oral Liquid, Semi-Solids), End User (Big Pharma, Small Pharma, Generic Pharma, CRO)-Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 171.3 billion by 2026 from USD 120.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2021 and 2026.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Workforce Management Software/Services Market Report 2021: Market Will Surpass $10 Billion By 2027 From $6.2 Billion In 2020

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Workforce Management Software Market, Forecast, Impact of COVID-19, Industry Trends, by Organization Size, Growth, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Workforce Management Software Market will reach US$ 10.64 Billion by 2027 from US$ 6.28 Billion in 2020, growing with...
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

Why BioNTech Stock Sank Today

Coronavirus stock BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) isn't having a good time of it lately. On Wednesday, the company's shares slid yet again, falling by nearly 6% after another coronavirus stock posted good news, and an analyst cut her price target on the biotech's shares. So what. On Tuesday, fellow COVID vaccine developer...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diagnostic Tests#Market Research#Influenza#Genetic Tests#Product Market#Pcr#Inaat Nasbat#Tmabas#Hospitals#Marketsandmarkets#Cagr
TheStreet

5G In Healthcare Market Worth $3,667 Million By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " 5G in Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware, Connectivity, Services) Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Medical Devices, AR/VR, Connected Ambulance, Asset Tracking) End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 5G in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 3,667 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 76.3% between 2021 and 2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Temperature Management Systems Market Worth $3.3 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Temperature Management Systems Market by Product (Warming Systems (Surface Warming), Cooling Systems), Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care), Medical Speciality (Cardiology, Neurology, Paediatrics, Orthopaedic) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Temperature Management Systems Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Global CNG tank Market is expected to reach $1.0 Billion by 2025- An exclusive market research report by Lucintel

Lucintel's latest market report analyzed that global CNG tank provides attractive opportunities in automotive and bulk transportation applications. The Global CNG tank market is expected to reach $1.0 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 0.9%. In this market, automotive is the largest segment by application, whereas type I is largest by tank type. The increase in green fleet and development of type V tanks provides strategic growth path in this market.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Flu
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Medagadget.com

Personal Mobility Devices Market To Surpass US$ 13.9 Billion by 2026, At a CAGR of 6.7% | Exclusive Report by CoherentMarketInsights™

Personal mobility devices play an important role in healthcare, as they help people with disabilities and enhance independent living. Disabled athletes can utilize these equipment to compete in sports competitions, such as the Paralympic World Cup. Increasing rate of disability due to the growing geriatric population, increasing number of spinal cord injuries, road accidents, meningitis, and workplace injuries is expected to augment the global personal mobility devices market growth during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Thin Wall Packaging Market Worth To Reach USD 61.32 Billion By 2026 Report by Reports And Data

The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Thin wall packaging solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.
INDUSTRY
meticulousresearch.com

Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market to be Worth $8.53 Billion by 2028

Meticulous Research®– a leading global market research company published a research report titled “Antiviral & Antimicrobial Coatings Market by Type (Antimicrobial, Antiviral), Material (Copper, Silver, Aluminium), Form (Powder, Aerosol), Application (Healthcare, Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging), and Geography - Forecast to 2028”. According to this latest publication from Meticulous Research®, the global antiviral & antimicrobial coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from an estimated $3.93 billion in 2021 to $8.53 billion in 2028. The increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections, rising number of food product recalls due to microbial contamination, and government initiatives & funding for the development of antimicrobial coatings are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The developments in the emerging economies are further creating opportunities for market growth.
MARKETS
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store in Texas (or any other state), you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food and labor shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, These Are the 3 Reasons to Wait for a Booster

Booster shots are already being administered across the country and hundreds of thousands have either received a third dose already or scheduled an upcoming appointment to get it. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have only authorized additional shots for certain groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. The FDA isn't set to consider a Moderna booster dose until Oct. 14. And while you might be able to talk some providers into an additional shot of Moderna, despite them not being authorized to do so, virus experts say there are legitimate reasons why you should wait.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

China Fires Back at Reports of U.S. Commandos in Taiwan

Leaders in China almost immediately expressed outrage Thursday at a new report indicating the U.S. has secretly stationed forces on Taiwan in an attempt to bolster the island nation's defenses against the increasing likelihood of an attack from the mainland. The Wall Street Journal first reported that a small unit...
POLITICS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy