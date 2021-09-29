CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

SportGait Adds Stress, Anxiety, And Depression Screener To Mobile App

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportGait has announced an addition of a Stress, Anxiety, and Depression (S.A.D.) assessment to their mobile app on September 29, 2021. The screener was developed by Cecil R. Reynolds, PhD, who is a distinguished research scholar at Texas A&M University. Dr. Reynolds has co-authored numerous other tests centered around neuropsychology along with Randy W. Kamphaus, PhD, Dean of the College of Education at University of Oregon, and Emeritus Professor of Educational Psychology, Professor of Neuroscience.

"If we do not screen our youth for mental health risk or disorders, we cannot ensure timely access to needed treatment."

The screener is based on the BASC-3 Behavioral and Emotional Screening System, also developed by Drs. Kamphaus and Reynolds. It offers a quick, reliable and systematic way of determining behavioral and emotional strengths and weaknesses in school-aged youth. It is the most widely used screening measure for children's mental health needs in the English-speaking world.

In response to this announcement, Drs. Kamphaus and Reynolds noted, "We are pleased to partner with SportGait to fill this important gap in the mental health care of children and youth. We know that if we do not screen for mental health risk or disorders, we cannot ensure timely access to needed treatment. We have high hopes that the availability of this screener to athletes and their families will meet this need."

A study found that about a third of youths who experience prolonged concussion symptoms will develop mental health issues such as depression, anxiety and difficulty concentrating. For most, this only lasts three to six months, but some will have lasting effects that should be monitored and reassessed often.

"We want to support our youth athletes' safety, which includes mental health, with accessible and affordable tools," stated Chris Newton, President & CEO of SportGait.

In addition to concussion patients, children under 17 experience mental health issues at high rates , with ADHD, anxiety, depression, and behavior problems being the most common. These disorders are more likely to be diagnosed and treated in older children or in adulthood, thus leaving a large gap in younger kids who receive improper diagnosis. Additionally, 31% of parents have said that their children's mental health has worsened since the COVID-19 pandemic began, resulting in far more kids needing to be assessed and appropriately treated.

Newton also stated, "The S.A.D. Screener is an important part of SportGait's offering. Our goal is that this screener is part of all preseason baseline testing and post injury testing."

The S.A.D. screener is completed by parents or guardians on behalf of their children under 18. To learn more about SportGait and all its features, visit here .

About SportGait SportGait is a concussion support and recovery system that offers a scalable platform for medical providers, coaches, and parents. SportGait's array of assessments are best-in-class and research-backed with the goal of bridging brain wellness with medical technology. The scientifically developed system aids and educates users in effectively evaluating, monitoring, and treating concussions. SportGait is a highly trusted source of medical technology, and was chosen to be the enterprise-wide standard for concussion testing for a top five largest hospital system in the U.S.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Bethany Vietmeier412-720-5195 Bethv@thebusstopsherefoundation.org

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportgait-adds-stress-anxiety-and-depression-screener-to-mobile-app-301387881.html

SOURCE SportGait

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard against COVID. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Psych Centra

Treating Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is primarily diagnosed in children — but adults can have it, too. Anyone can have feelings of negativity and hostility occasionally, especially when life presents setbacks. However, for some people, the urge to be oppositional happens more often than usual. Someone who has trouble containing their...
KIDS
Sentinel

What is the blood glucose level you should have before sleeping at?

All people scam diabetes must control normally the levels of glycemia in this organism . That is, to carry out a constant surveillance regarding their blood glucose levels , since this fact is the key aspect for the people who live together that includes this disease. When people with diabetes...
HEALTH
Gillian May

Physical Symptoms of Anxiety and Depression

Most people know the main symptoms of anxiety and depression. These are symptoms like losing interest in activities, feeling tired, sad and nervous, having sleep troubles, etc. But there are some other lesser-known physical symptoms that many people experience but rarely talk about.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Depression#Mobile#Smartphone App#Sportgait#Texas A M University#The College Of Education#University Of Oregon#Neuroscience#President Ceo
srdtf.org

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel said. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making matters worse, undue anxiety and depression often coexist, leaving people vulnerable to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Migraine history may raise risk for peripartum depression, anxiety

(HealthDay)—A history of migraine prior to pregnancy is associated with anxiety and with mixed depression and anxiety in mid-pregnancy and late pregnancy, respectively, according to a study published online Sept. 4 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Nike Zoe Welander, from Uppsala University in Sweden, and colleagues surveyed a sample...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KWTX

Pandemic-related stress leading to more anxiety in children, expert says

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Children’s Hospital Association reports a 15 percent increase in children being hospitalized this year because of mental health issues and some psychologists are pointing to constant stress related to the pandemic. Experts say that stress - combined with anxiety most children have never experienced...
KILLEEN, TX
wtaq.com

Children Struggling with Increased Anxiety, Depression During Pandemic

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The COVID-19 pandemic is taking a toll on mental health, and particularly that of children. Dr. Tiffany Born is a children’s mental health specialist with Bellin Health and says the situation has gotten worse. “We’re seeing a lot more kids and adolescents that did not...
GREEN BAY, WI
parentmap.com

The Best Sensory Toys to Help Reduce Your Kid’s Stress and Anxiety

If you have a kid, they have, want or have heard about the Pop It! toy. Pop It! fidget toys are everywhere this year, and the craze stretches across the globe. But these silicone bubble gizmos are more than just toys. They are also effective anxiety management tools that can help reduce some kids’ stress and anxiety.
KIDS
San Angelo LIVE!

Funding Available to Reduce Pandemic Stress and Anxiety

SAN ANGELO – The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) and the Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. Coalition (Community Action and Resources for Empowerment and Success) want to inform the community of its new state funding to help reduce anxiety and stressors caused from and continuing due to COVID-19. From the H.R. 33 COVID- 19 funds, ADACCV was provided $180k to assist in the implementation of community-wide activities that reduce stress, address trauma, and/or promote behavioral health and wellness. A portion of this funding will be used for multiple projects that change…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Ladders

How eliminating gluten may improve anxiety & depression

When it comes to diet and health, we most often think about physical health. But what we eat affects more than our bodies; it also affects our brains. And recent studies have shown that diet can have a profound impact on mental health conditions ranging from ADHD to depression, anxiety, sleep disorders, OCD, dementia, and beyond.
NUTRITION
powerofpositivity.com

5 Ways Keeping Secrets and Gossiping Causes Depression and Anxiety

Secrets, gossip, lies, whispers… these are all things that most people know are a part of life. Even if you don’t actively participate in actions related to them, you’ve probably been in social circles where these issues crop up in subgroups. Maybe you’ve even been in an environment where such behavior runs rampant! And, of course, there’s a chance that you’ve personally been involved with keeping secrets or gossiping, too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jacqui Coombe

Stress and Anxiety in Your Pet: Signs and How to Manage It

Just as we experience stress and anxiety, our animal companions can also encounter these challenging feelings. Stress could be triggered by a sudden change that’s hard to deal with, your pet’s needs not being met, or some other factor. Unlike humans, our cats and dogs can’t communicate their inner state to us so it’s up to us to look out for the signs and symptoms. Recognizing the signs and taking action to manage them can prevent stress and anxiety damaging immunity, compromising health, and leading to behavioral issues in your pet. These are some of the most common signs of pet stress and what you might be able to do about them.
PsyPost

Adolescents who are better at identifying their feelings are less likely to experience anxiety and depression in response to stress

An intensive longitudinal study found evidence that adolescents who are better able to differentiate their emotions are less likely to develop mental health symptoms in response to stress. The findings were published in Clinical Psychological Science. It has been widely documented that exposure to stress can lead to psychological issues,...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
55K+
Post
209K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy