Growth Opportunities In The European Online Fashion Market To 2025: Multi-Channel Demands Immersion Through Social Media

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Online Fashion Market (Apparel and Footwear): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European online fashion market is forecast to reach US$149.34 billion in 2025, experiencing growth at a CAGR of 10% during the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Growth in the European online fashion market was supported by factors such as rising internet users, increasing urban population, rising mobile web traffic, high adoption rate of e-commerce over retail outlets and snowballing social media users. However, the market growth is set to be challenged by difficulty in retaining customers, environmental impact & human rights violations.

The market is anticipated to experience certain trends like personalization, multi-channel demands immersion through social media and involvement of artificial intelligence. The European online fashion market by type can be segmented into the following segments: apparel and footwear. In 2020, the dominant share of Europe online fashion market was held by apparel, followed by footwear.The Europe online fashion market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. In 2020, the dominant share of market was held by North and Western Europe, followed by Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. Further, the Central Europe online fashion market can be segmented as follows: Poland, Romania, Czechia, and Hungary. In 2020, dominant share of the Central Europe online fashion market was held by Poland, followed by Romania, Czechia, and Hungary.

Scope of the Report

  • The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Europe online fashion market with potential impact of COVID-19.
  • The major regional markets (North and Western Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe) have been analyzed.
  • The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.
  • The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zalando, Inditex, Amazon, ASOS, H&M, and Next) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Online Shopping1.2 e-Commerce

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Economy2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Industries2.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Fashion

3. Market Analysis3.1 Europe Online Fashion Market by Value3.2 Europe Online Fashion Market Forecast by Value 3.3 Europe Online Fashion Market by Segment3.4 Europe Online Fashion Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North and Western Europe4.2 Southern Europe4.3 Eastern Europe4.4 Central Europe

5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Rising Internet Users5.1.2 Mounting Urban Population5.1.3 Increasing Mobile Web Traffic5.1.4 Adopting e-Commerce over Retail Stores5.1.5 Increasing Social Media Users 5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Personalization5.2.2 Multi-Channel Demands Immersion through Social Media5.2.3 Technological Innovations5.2.4 Involvement of Artificial Intelligence5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Difficult to Retain Customers5.3.2 Environmental Impact & Human Rights Violations

6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Europe Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players 6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players

7. Company Profiles

  • Amazon
  • ASOS
  • H&M
  • Inditex
  • Next
  • Zalando

