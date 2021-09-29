Purpose Investments Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Som Seif, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose Investments" or "Purpose"); Sandy Liang, Head of Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager at Purpose; and their team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the Purpose Credit Opportunities ETF (TSX: CROP) and open the market.

Since its inception in 2013, the Fund has had an incredible track record, winning first-place at the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards for three straight years for best one- (2018), three- (2020), and five-year (2019) returns. The Fund combines active, bottom-up credit research with risk management through the use of various hedging tools to generate income while reducing volatility without the use of leverage.

Purpose is an asset management company with more than $12 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, offering a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent, technology-driven financial services platform which is reshaping the industry by connecting and creating opportunities across asset management, wealth management and small business financial services.

Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021

