The Lukens Company Brings Home The Coveted Big Idea Award At The 2021 MAXIs

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lukens Company (TLC) was announced as the winner of five awards at this year's Direct Marketing Association of Washington (DMAW) MAXI Awards.

Presented last Thursday, the prestigious awards represent the strength and perseverance of TLC's diverse array of clients in an unprecedented year when resources were tight and supply chains were thwarted. TLC earned coveted awards across the nonprofit, cultural, and political sectors for the following campaigns:

BIG IDEA Award and Gold Award for Direct Mail Campaign - Nonprofit Renewal American Leprosy Missions - Leprosy Vaccine Appeal

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign - Nonprofit Renewal Woodland Park Zoo - Gift Membership Appeal

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign - Nonprofit Acquisition/ProspectingNational Republican Senatorial Committee - Area Assessment Acquisition

Bronze Award for Direct Mail Campaign - Nonprofit Political Special AppealNational Republican Senatorial Committee - Georgia Runoff Special Appeal

"While we are extremely honored to have our work be recognized by DMAW, the real pride comes from delivering impactful results for our amazing clients who do such meaningful work across the globe," said Seth Colton, TLC's Executive Vice President.

The annual MAXI Awards are open to agencies of all sizes as part of the DMAW's tradition of recognizing excellence and innovation in marketing.

About The Lukens CompanyFounded in 1986, The Lukens Company (TLC) is an award-winning multichannel marketing agency serving the needs of nonprofits, cultural organizations, faith-based missions, and public policy advocacy groups, in addition to political candidates, committees and causes. TLC has offices in Arlington, VA, Glendale, CA, and Charleston, SC.

Contacts Jennifer SwartzMarketing Manager info@thelukenscompany.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lukens-company-brings-home-the-coveted-big-idea-award-at-the-2021-maxis-301387959.html

SOURCE The Lukens Company

