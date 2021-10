Charles Anthony McMillen of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away September 1, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born October18, 1941, in Saint Louis, Missouri, the only son of Charles and Catherine McMillen. He joined the United States Army and served from1962 to1971. Among other assignments, he was actively involved in defending the city of Quy Nhon in the 1968 Tet offensive in Vietnam.