New Medieval Mystery Novel Challenges Patriarchal Norms

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MEETEETSE, Wyo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set in 15 th century Great Britain, Morningstar: The Mystery of the Secret Letters (on Amazon), is a riveting medieval mystery centered on fiery teen Kirsti's search for her missing father, and her daughterly promise to deliver secret documents to a London clergyman.

The girl's epic and fraught journey is complicated by an abandoned infant, a dangerous love triangle, and the persistent temptation to read the mysterious letters she bears. With shady church officials and corrupt soldiers of the crown on her heels, Kirsti draws on her wits and ancient feminine wisdom to guide her through the perilous mission.

Ten years in the making, the novel is a referendum on our modern patriarchal society and the current conception of "femininity" that is rooted in extreme beliefs, social norms, and acceptance. Ondi Laure's epic seeks to highlight how the feminine image has been corrupted through millennia—from the Holy and Sacred Goddess to the wicked, gnostic and dirty "crone" in the modern stories that girls are raised on.

Author Ondi Laure writes for women whom she seeks to inspire with tales of bravery, individualism, and feminine power. She writes with an eye to challenging centuries-old prejudices and patriarchal norms that hold women back from finding and being their true selves.

For a look inside Morningstar: The Mystery of the Secret Letters, click here.

About Ondi Laure: Ondi Laure is an author, writing coach, mom, cattle rancher, horse wrangler, musician, and poet who lives on a Wyoming ranch. Her passion is to enrich the lives of others by leveraging the magnificent power of storytelling to remind us of the savagery of the past, shape our present, and create hope and a brighter future. Her previous young adult novel, Cheyanna and the Holey Horse, highlights societal definitions of femininity that feed a young girl's insecurities and fear of her father's disapproval. Her weekly podcast, The Story Time Show, features interviews with influencers and story tellers, celebrating the power of stories to entertain, entice, and spur change. For more on Ondi, click here and see her homepage.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-medieval-mystery-novel-challenges-patriarchal-norms-301387931.html

SOURCE Ondi Laure

