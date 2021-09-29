Married? You And Your Partner May Be Suffering From This Together

So you’re prioritizing your health and wellness. Maybe you’ve perfected your fitness routine or you’re finally crushing the healthy meal-prep game. Perhaps you’ve stepped up your mindfulness practice and you’re starting to see that meditation really is worth the hype. However you define a healthy lifestyle, you’re living it. But your partner, well, is not. While you’ve been out finding your best self, they’ve been on the couch with Netflix and Ben & Jerry’s. No shame in their game (we love a Netflix and chill night as much as everyone else), but if you put a lot of effort into being healthier and happier while your partner doesn’t have the same priorities, it could lead to disconnection and, eventually, worry or responsibility over their health.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 22 HOURS AGO