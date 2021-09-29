CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Married? You And Your Partner May Be Suffering From This Together

By Maria Loreto
thefreshtoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenes play an important role when it comes to your health, but so does your lifestyle. A new study tracked long term married couples and found a surprising discovery. Married couples spend a lot of time together, making it reasonable for them to go through the same life experiences. A new study found that long term married couples often suffer from the same medical conditions. While weird, it makes sense since these people often share similar diets and lifestyle choices.

thefreshtoast.com

