All American Pet Company Closes 200 Million Acquisition Of Kuora

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All American Pet Company, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPT) ("AAPT" or the "Company") a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions wishes to provide shareholders with an update on its USD 200 million acquisition and planned roadmap.

The Company is proud to report that it has completed its acquisition of Kuora Industrial Interconnect ("Kuora"). Management has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Kuora as of September 28 th, 2021.

This transaction, valued at USD 200,000,000, now firmly positions AAPT as a player in the Asian service technology market. The transaction will be done through a Restricted Preferred Shares issuance.

"More than just a keyword, the Gig Economy is a reflection of today's new reality. Access to specialized labor is paramount to the prosperity of the regional players Kuora services. We are now firmly positioned and strategically partnered with key institutions in the market we operate in. We expect growth over the next 2 years to reflect the new reality of the workforce since the paradigm shift caused by the COVID pandemic", commented David Chong, Chief Financial Officer of All American Pet Company.

The Company also wishes to announce that it will be bringing in the Kuora management team into the fold. To that end, the Company will shortly be issuing a follow-up press release outlining the new appointments.

Following that announcement, the Company will be publishing a Corporate Presentation to further detail the nature of the operations of Kuora as well as planned developments.

Lastly, as part of its desire to increase its profile among investors and shareholders, the Company will be engaging a New York based Media Marketing Firm as well as a Digital Investor Relations firm to help manage its online presence, social media outreach and investor awareness efforts.

About All American Pet Company, Inc.

About All American Pet Company, Inc. a Nevada holding corporation actively pursuing acquisitions. All American Pet Company, Inc. is an OTC Markets listed issuer and trades under the ticker symbol "AAPT".

For more information about the Company, visit:

Our OTC Markets Profile: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPT/overview

Our website is: https://aaptmerger.com

Our Twitter account is: https://twitter.com/AAPTCo

About Kuora Industrial Interconnect:

Established in 2018, the most advanced industrial technology service platform in China. More than 100,000 industrial technical users; more than 1,000 technical experts onboard. China has an industrial population of 2.3 million, the industrial output is more than 30% of the world, and the industrial technical services market is USD 1.54 billion, growing at 25% a year.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: All American Pet Company, Inc.

All American Pet Company, Inc.

