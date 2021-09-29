CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tahoe City, CA

The lost history of Tahoe: Camp Talawanda

By Elizabeth White Sierra Sun
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Hodges, a self-proclaimed history sleuth and retired teacher residing in San Jose, California, went to visit Lake Tahoe with his wife and sister, Vicki Carruthers in 2009 while on vacation. When there, his sister reminisced about a camp that she had attended as a young girl with their sister Susan Hodges, back in the 1950’s. This all-girls camp was named Camp Talawanda; notably one of, and possibly the first, all-female camp in Lake Tahoe, according to Carruthers.

www.tahoedailytribune.com

