CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagler County, FL

EXTENSION NOTES Get out your cup, it's coffee time

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll you coffee lovers, rejoice! October 1 is right around the corner and that’s the day we get to celebrate International Coffee Day. Drinking coffee has become an integral part of our lifestyle. According to the National Coffee Association, 75% of Americans drink coffee every week and 49% drink more than one cup per day. When we reach for our favorite cup of joe we typically don’t think about the health benefits or risks. If you’re like me, you’re just trying to make it out the door in the morning alert and in a good mood.

www.news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
southernminn.com

Mayo: Is it healthy to eat eggs every day?

Eggs have been in the news a lot — again. It seems like every few years, questions arise about these meals in a shell. Are they good or bad for you? What about their protein and cholesterol?. Looking at the nutritional breakdown, one egg contains roughly 75 calories, 5 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to ‘Fancy Up' Your Morning Cup of Coffee on National Coffee Day

It’s estimated that 85% of Americans consume some form of caffeine every day, and the earlier someone wakes up, the more likely they are to start the day with a cup of coffee. Wednesday is National Coffee Day and a chance to celebrate the little brown beans that pack a...
DALLAS, TX
laloyolan.com

Where do you get your campus coffee?

Coffee shops are probably one of the first places that you stop in the morning. You might even stop by again for a mid-day pick-up, or stop in for a relaxing cup of tea late at night. But, with so many on-campus options, where do you go? L+A intern Cerys Davies and L+A interim editor Nicole Norman narrowed it down to their two favorite coffee choices to try and answer this debate. Norman debates for the Den, while Davies is on the side of The Coffee cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
County
Flagler County, FL
Flagler County, FL
Lifestyle
Florida Times-Union

It’s National Coffee Day—here are 8 of the best coffee products to step up your coffee game

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Here's some news you're going to like a latte—today, Wednesday, September 29, is National Coffee Day 2021. Sure, it might be a made-up holiday. But it's still a great excuse to treat yourself to a next-level cup of coffee.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Time#Instant Coffee#Black Coffee#Brewed Coffee#Food Drink#Americans
Fatherly

It’s International Coffee Day: This $6 Coffee Maker Brews the Best Cup of Coffee, Period.

While most parents don’t need a calendar invite to celebrate a cup of joe, October 1 is International Coffee Day—so let’s talk java. In the early days of the pandemic you were forced to make coffee at home because everything from quirky neighborhood cafes to the big chain shops closed. And now, especially if you’re working from home, you should invest in making coffee in your kitchen. It’s basically like starting a 529. Compared to making coffee at home, some estimates have it costing you about $800 annually to buy two Grande-sized coffees per day. Take some of that money and invest it in whole beans and grind them at home. It’s the single biggest impact on the flavor of your cup of coffee. Maybe buy an inexpensive, but accurate, digital scale if you want to get technical. And some way to heat and pour water, like an electric kettle.
FOOD & DRINKS
spoonuniversity.com

The Perfect Cup of Coffee, Based on Your College Major

If I’ve learned anything throughout my college experience, it’s that caffeine is a non-negotiable. Whether it’s my morning cup of Chameleon’s Guatemala Roast, or an afternoon Dunkin’ run with my roommate, I can’t make it through the day without a cup of joe (or three). In honor of National Coffee Day, Spoon has compiled a very scientific guide to getting your java fix.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Get Your Fix: 11 Free Ways to Caffeinate on National Coffee Day

While National Coffee Day isn't a technical holiday (we wish!), it is recognized by a few companies that brew up special perks. Whether you're a Dunkin' fan, a Starbucks pumpkin spice sipper, or you simply enjoy a McDonald's cup of joe, these are the places to go to today (Sept. 29) to snag a deal:
DRINKS
KGUN 9

Get free coffee at Starbucks when you bring your own reusable cup

OK, Starbucks fans, ‘fess up: How much money do you spend on your caffeine fix each year?. One study found that the average person spends $1,100 per year on coffee. That’s about $92 a month on bean water. But no judgment here: Coffee is one of life’s simplest pleasures, and Starbucks has got it down to an art form. No wonder we crave our java so badly.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kyma.com

Grab another cup of joe, because it’s National Coffee Day!

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN Newsource, KYMA) - The nation is celebrating America's favorite pick-me-up. September 29th is National Coffee Day. Coffee has reportedly been around since the 15th century, when Yemen monks prepared their coffee much like we do today. They roasted the coffee beans and brewed it. The beans were...
YUMA, AZ
KHOU

Pour another cup of joe | It's National Coffee Day

HOUSTON — Shout out to all you caffeine junkies out there. Pour yourself another cup of joe (or three). Wednesday is National Coffee Day!. "Really, any coffee shop you walk into in Houston will make you feel at home," says Gerardo Velasquez, social media manager and barista at Boomtown Coffee. "It’s really just about making friends with the baristas and bringing the community together."
HOUSTON, TX
Allrecipes.com

Can a Cup's Material Affect Your Coffee's Taste?

We spoke to two coffee experts to understand if the type of cup you drink from really impacts the way your coffee tastes, and the answer may surprise you. Have you ever taken a sip of your favorite coffee blend (or single origin, if you prefer) and noticed that it tastes different in your usual ceramic mug versus a metal travel mug?
DRINKS
thedigestonline.com

It’s Time We Started Treating Coffee With Respect

Coffee has gained a lot of traction in the last 10 years. With the growing popularity of specialty brews and espresso, it is almost impossible to ignore that coffee as we once knew it is a different beast today. As people begin to take it more seriously, they’ll likely be met with criticism along the way. Before recently, I was one of the nay-sayers. To understand coffee more, and to break my habit of scoffing at anything more than a “normal” cup of joe in the morning, I visited Modcup Coffee Roastery in Jersey City, New Jersey. There, I sat down with the shop owner, Travas Clifton, and his head coffee roaster, Malcolm Marcial.
FOOD & DRINKS
littlerocksoiree.com

Where to Get Your Fall Coffee Fix in Little Rock

Pumpkin spice season is officially here. A telltale sign is the release of coffee shops' fall menus, full of drinks and treats that ring in the cozy season of autumn. Little Rock’s very own coffee shops have curated their own fall menus for this upcoming season, just in time for changing leaves and sunsets at 5 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Lake Charles American Press

Helping out one cup of lemonade at a time

WELSH — When 6-year-old Aria LaPointe of Lake Arthur learned that an infant was diagnosed with a heart defect, she wanted to help. Although LaPointe had never met the infant or her family, she wanted to help them cover medical and travel expenses by setting up a lemonade stand in her great-aunt’s driveway in Lake Arthur. With the help of her community, LaPointe raised more than $434 to help baby Anna-Kate Johnson and her family.
WELSH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy