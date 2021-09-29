EXTENSION NOTES Get out your cup, it's coffee time
All you coffee lovers, rejoice! October 1 is right around the corner and that’s the day we get to celebrate International Coffee Day. Drinking coffee has become an integral part of our lifestyle. According to the National Coffee Association, 75% of Americans drink coffee every week and 49% drink more than one cup per day. When we reach for our favorite cup of joe we typically don’t think about the health benefits or risks. If you’re like me, you’re just trying to make it out the door in the morning alert and in a good mood.www.news-journalonline.com
