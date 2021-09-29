Denver Downs kicking off fall with Pumpkin Festival this weekend

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs is kicking off fall with a big celebration of all things pumpkin this weekend!. This year, the farm will have a Pumpkin Princess Pageant, pumpkin pie eating contest, pumpkin bowling, eight acres of pumpkins for guest to select their own pumpkin, two acres of sunflowers, and two acres of giant mums plus all of their family-favorite entertainment like pig races, the corn maze, giant slide, hay barn, and tons of games.