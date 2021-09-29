CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trudy Rubin: Russian and German elections highlight where America must not go

Norman Transcript
 8 days ago

For those worried about the future of free and fair elections in this country, the Russian and German elections offer warnings of the future if GOP Trumpsters have their way. The Russian example is a chilling preview of "managed democracy" where Vladimir Putin's ruling party maintains a thin veneer of democracy but ensures it is the only possible winner. The German ballot illustrates what happens when the two major parties are so unpopular that voters scatter their ballots across a multiparty system.

AFP

NATO bars 8 members of Russian mission as spies

NATO said on Wednesday it had stripped eight members of the Russian mission to the Alliance of their accreditation, calling them "undeclared Russian intelligence officers," meaning spies. "We can confirm that we have withdrawn the accreditation of 8 members of the Russian Mission to NATO, who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers," the official told AFP, confirming information first reported by Britain's Sky News.
Norman Transcript

Editorial: Biden's lurch left is leaving America in the cold

Upon his election, President Joe Biden stood before the cameras and promised the American people a time of healing and unity, a renewed order where everyone’s voice deserved to be heard, not trampled and insulted. “What is our mandate?” he said. “I believe it’s this: Americans have called upon us...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden is the wrong leader for America

Across the political and demographic spectrum, Americans wonder not if the "American Moment" has passed but whether the United States will survive President Joe Biden’s dismantling of the country. The divisions in the country are said to be too deep and too profound to put the nation together again. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IBTimes

West Pushes Russia For Answers On Navalny Poisoning

A group of 45 Western countries demanded at the global toxic arms watchdog on Tuesday that Russia provide urgent answers about the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Moscow now has 10 days to respond to the questions posed by the EU and countries including the United States, Canada and Australia, under the rules of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Trudy Rubin: Pandora Papers focus on corruption abroad, but what about thieving here?

My first reaction when I read the secret details from the Pandora Papers about how the world’s rich hide their assets was: What else is new?. Do we need 11.9 million records leaked from 14 firms in the offshore financial services industries and an international consortium of investigative journalists including media partners like The Washington Post to tell us that Vladimir Putin’s alleged mistress bought a luxury apartment in Monaco? Or that Jordan’s king amassed $100 million in concealed property in Malibu, California, London and Washington? Ditto for Azerbaijan or Kenya?
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
The New Yorker

What Is Going On with the German Election?

Elections, we are often reminded, have consequences, but those consequences can take time to unravel. Sometimes the result is a marathon of negotiations, which can go in many directions. In Washington, one consequence of the 2020 election is that Democratic control of the Senate can be lost with a single vote, and that of the House with the defection of a relatively small group. These narrow margins have led to a bewildering situation in which the country can simultaneously come close to a federal-government shutdown (because of a failure to fund the government) and to a default (because of a failure to raise the debt ceiling, a statutory limit that serves not as an instrument of financial prudence but of legislative blackmail). Those negotiations happen both within and between the parties, and in both cases they have taken on a tone that veers from fervent and idealistic to unyielding, bitter, cynical, meretricious, and absurd—sometimes at dizzying speed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
realcleardefense.com

The Russian Nuclear Buildup and the Biden Administration Nuclear Posture Review

In April 2021, noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer wrote, "Indeed, taking into account nonstrategic (tactical) nuclear weapons, which no one has ever verifiably counted, Russia may have more (maybe twice as many overall) than all the other official or unofficial nuclear powers taken together.” He may be correct, although at the rate the Chinese are building, this won't last very long. As General Glen VanHerck, Commander of the U.S. Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, has observed, "Russia is the primary military threat to the homeland today. It is not China—it is Russia.”
MILITARY
CBS News

Germans vote to elect new chancellor

German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will mark the end of Chancellor Angela Merkel's leadership after 16 years in power. CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss the issues important to voters.
ELECTIONS

