The sound of crickets chirping

By Rob Schofield
Henderson Daily Dispatch
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States of America will celebrate its 250th anniversary as a free and democratic republic in less than five years on July 4, 2026. At least that’s the plan. Amazingly, however, this event appears no longer to be a sure thing. As a growing body of evidence has made clear in recent days, our nation came much closer than most of us had realized to experiencing a right-wing coup d’état in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election. What’s more, the would-be traitors behind the effort remain on the scene and, by all indications, actively engaged in renewing their efforts.

