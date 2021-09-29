Investors Buy Dip, Investing $98M into MXC
MXC, an ambitious crypto start-up building the world’s largest free wireless IoT Network, raises almost $100m from institutional crypto investors. MXC’s impressive list of big-ticket investors has supported the MXC Foundation since its 2018 inception. Within just a short time, backers such as Huobi, VeChain, German capital investment firm Atlantic Labs, LongHash as well as key advisers such as famed New Yorker, Jeffrey Wernick, (early-round Uber and AirBnb investor), have reconfirmed their bullish investor sentiment towards the MXC Foundation. This is most likely due to the company’s lightning-fast progress, building a unique, free IoT Smart City network as well as developing multiple, sustainable revenue streams based on IoT data and Web3 infrastructure models.www.coinspeaker.com
