William John Templin, 82, of Gibbon, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Moltke Township outside Gibbon, with internment following at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at St. Peter’s on Tuesday morning.