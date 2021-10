The seasons have definitely changed over the last few days. Sure, it has officially been fall for a few weeks, but with the cloudy days, rain, and bounteous fall colors: it really feels like fall now. I was driving down my street the other day and noticed something interesting about every house and yard. I saw that about half the houses still had green lawns and the other half had clearly stopped watering a while ago. This is the first year my lawn has actually been green so I'm still watering a few times a week to keep it looking good while I can.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO