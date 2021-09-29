CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

What Makes Valerie Bertinelli's Family Onion Rings Recipe Unique

By Adrianna MacPherson
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While many television fans may recognize Valerie Bertinelli from her various roles as a Golden Globe award-winning actress, foodies will likely know her from her various ventures in the culinary industry. As Food Network reports, Bertinelli is a cookbook author with several titles under her belt including "One Dish At A Time," a title that references her long-running role on the series "One Day at a Time," and the Food Network show she hosts, "Valerie's Home Cooking." It's safe to say that Bertinelli knows her way around a kitchen, and while she creates plenty of delectable dishes entirely from her own imagination, she also occasionally offers a nod to her heritage by including a few family recipes in the mix.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

In Paula Deen's Career, One Recipe Stands Above The Rest

When you're a fan of a celebrity chef like Paula Deen, following their career can be tough. Legacy personalities like Deen have years of recipes, books, shows, and content. And let's be real, as much as we may like, most of us don't have all day, every day to cook and work our way through all of them.
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Grocery Store Item Valerie Bertinelli Can't Live Without

Valerie Bertelleni launched her career as a child actress, starring in hit sitcoms like "One Day at a Time" and "Hot in Cleveland," before transitioning into the world of celebrity cooking. Bertinelli didn't get her start on the Food Network until 2015, when she was 55, and it was almost by accident. "I was doing 'Hot in Cleveland,' and the cooking show was going to be a fun summer thing to do," Bertinelli shared with The Philadelphia Inquirer. "Then 'Hot in Cleveland' [got] canceled, and I still had my cooking show and it did very well."
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Bobby Flay Would Choose This Simple Food For His Last Meal

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay loves food as much as the next person. Per Bon Appetit, Flay likes keeping his breakfast fresh and filling it with something like Greek yogurt with berries or a rich smoothie with fruits. He said, "My favorite smoothie's really simple: Greek yogurt, lots of fresh blueberries, and at Whole Foods they have this juice, it's a black currant juice, and that's what I use in my smoothie." When the chef is in the mood for something fancier, he treats himself to a serving off eggs and thick-cut bacon.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valerie Bertinelli
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
Simmer and Boil

5 Air Fryer Tips Everyone Should Know

Welcome to Air Fryer Month! Throughout September, our team will be sharing healthy air-fryer recipes and tips and tricks to help you get meals on the table in less time with fewer dishes, courtesy of everyone's favorite appliance. Visit us weekly for the latest Air Fryer Month content. The air...
RECIPES
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion Rings#Family Recipes#Food Drink#Golden Globe#The Food Network
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Mashed

Nearly 27% Believe This Celebrity Chef's Cooking Is Completely Overrated

Fame typically doesn't come without controversy. And despite seeming to churn out beautiful, mouthwatering dishes on a constant basis, celebrity chefs are no exception — there's always going to be a fair share of opposers. Even other chefs, sometimes, as in the case of Eric Ripert and Gordon Ramsay. BabbleTop lists 15 celebrity chefs from "least mean to meanest," highlighting the low points and controversies of such figures as Paula Deen and Action Bronson. But what if you think a famous chef just doesn't live up to the hype?
RECIPES
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli's Transformation Is Seriously Turning Heads

Valerie Bertinelli has played many leading roles in her lifetime: award-winning television actress, teenage celebrity, rock star wife, and culinary host, to name just a few. Along the way, she's had plenty of highs (marriage, the birth of her child, a successful career change) and some notable lows (divorce and body image struggles amongst them). All told, Bertinelli has acquired enough stories to fill a book — or three, to be exact. Some of these stories are well known, but many are not and could be pretty surprising.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Valerie Bertinelli Is 'In Love' With Her Kitchen Makeover

"Valerie's Home Cooking" shows us both the dinner parties we always wanted to join and the home cooking setups that we always wished we had in our own homes. As host Valerie Bertinelli shares her easy-to-follow yet indulgent recipes, home viewers follow along to create their own versions of dishes like cedar plank salmon with grilled cherry tomatoes, brown butter sauteed spinach with lemon, and Prosecco with raspberry cassis ice cubes (via Food Network). One thing that is always consistent while we watch Bertinelli's show is our kitchen envy — and now her kitchen has gotten even better.
RECIPES
People

Trisha Yearwood's French Onion Soup

"I love classic recipes that everyone is familiar with that are easy to make. We're not re-inventing the wheel with French Onion Soup, we're just sharing that anyone can make it." says country star Trisha Yearwood. "I love how complex the flavors are and how simple the recipe is," says...
RECIPES
Literary Hub

“Food is healing.” Learn how to make one of Maya Angelou’s beloved family recipes.

It’s officially October, which marks the start of National Cookbook Month. If you’re searching for some new sweet or savory treats to make, why not look to Maya Angelou? In addition to being a wizard with her literary pen game, Angelou was also a published cookbook author. In a 2011 article for The Guardian, Angelou made no apologies for branching out into the culinary arts. Citing herself as “the people’s poet,” Angelou said, “Writing and cookery are just two different means of communication. Indeed, I feel cooking is a natural extension to my autobiography.”
RECIPES
TVLine

Bobby Flay to Leave Food Network

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay, who has been a fixture on Food Network for nearly three decades, is parting ways with the cabler. According to our sister site Variety, who broke the news of Flay’s departure, Flay has been negotiating a new contract with Food Network “for some time,” with his current contract set to expire at the end of this year. Food Network is said to have ended the negotiations, with sources from the network telling Variety that the parties disagreed on financial terms. The network and Flay’s representatives both declined to comment. Since the mid-1990s, Flay has hosted a bevy of Food Network series, including Throwdown With Bobby Flay, Brunch @ Bobby’s, Worst Cooks in America, Bobby’s Dinner Battle and the current cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay. He’s also served as a judge on shows like The Next Food Network Star and Chopped, appeared as an Iron Chef numerous times on Iron Chef America and hosted several other one-off specials for the network. Outside of his Food Network résumé, Flay regularly appears for culinary segments on daytime series such as Today and Rachael Ray, and he’s occasionally popped up on scripted series, including episodes of Entourage, Younger and Law & Order: SVU.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

How to make Stanley Tucci's pasta fagioli his way from new cookbook

Oscar nominee and four-time Emmy winner Stanley Tucci is giving fans a taste of his food and life in his latest cookbook. “Taste: My Life Through Food," unlike his previous books, “The Tucci Cookbook” and “The Tucci Table,” weaves his life stories in with the recipes featured. He also shared...
RECIPES
mashed.com

Instagram Can't Get Enough Of Valerie Bertinelli's '90s Throwback

Valerie Bertinelli is really a renaissance woman, having shown her prowess at a number of roles throughout her life: wife, mom, celebrity chef, and actress to name just a few. The TV personality seems at ease whipping up a lasagna, which incidentally was the first dish she ever made, per the Food Network website, co-hosting "Kids Baking Championship," or dishing in the kitchen on her show "Valerie's Home Cooking." But before the cookbook author showed the world her chops in the kitchen, Bertinelli was making waves in shows like the 1970's classic "One Day at a Time," which really kickstarted her career and path to stardom when she was just 15 years old. Bertinelli told EW of the experience, "I have such wonderful memories from those days. I was learning from the best ... It was wonderful to grow up on that set. I learned so much."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mashed

Mashed

63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy