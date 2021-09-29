CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Communists sue, say online voting in Moscow was rigged

By DARIA LITVINOVA Associated Press
Times Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Communist Party filed multiple lawsuits Wednesday to contest parliamentary election results from online voting in Moscow, which party members allege was rigged and blame for their defeat in races in the Russian capital. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...

#Moscow#Online Voting#Communists#Ap#Communist Party#Russian
