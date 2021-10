Anchovies can bring out a lot of raw feelings in Americans. It's going to sound harsh, but per Food and Wine, no one likes them. Sorry, little fish. We don't mean to be haters, but in a Harris Poll from a few years back, anchovies ranked first in people's least favorite pizza toppings. Why? A writer at Town and Country believes it is due to the "cheap," low-quality anchovies that people in the United States are used to, while a Quora discussion conjectures that Americans are not fans of these little fish because they can be intensely salty, have "weird hairs," are "just gross," and many people simply "don't know how to eat them."

