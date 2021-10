--- The New England Patriots blew up the NFL news cycle Wednesday morning when they decided to outright release cornerback Stephon Gilmore. The 31-year-old Gilmore had been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the start of training camp as he worked his way back from a season-ending quad injury last season and was originally on track to return after Week 6. However, the star cornerback and 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had also been in a prolonged contract dispute with the Patriots heading into the final year of his deal.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO