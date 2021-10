TAHLEQUAH – The Cherokee Nation on Sept. 28 announced a settlement of its opioid diversion claims case against McKesson, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. and Cardinal Health. According to a CN press release, the settlement terms have yet to be announced, but include a total payment of slightly more than $75 million to be paid over 6-1/2 years. This is the largest settlement in CN history, the release states.