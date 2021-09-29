R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Drea Kelly Speaks Out After Verdict

R. Kelly’s ex-wife Drea Kelly has spoken out after the guilty verdict R. Kelly received Monday. Drea Kelly, the disgraced singer’s ex-wife, has voiced her opinion about the verdict for the first time since a New York jury found him guilty on all nine federal counts. Drea spoke to ITV’s Good Morning Britain Tuesday, per The Guardian, explaining the importance of the women abused by her ex-husband telling their truth, “[It’s important] that women are supported to even feel like they have the strength to come forward and tell their stories. If they’re still victim shaming, victim blaming, and women being afraid to speak their truth, we can never get to a court system where justice can be served.”