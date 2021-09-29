CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenny McCarthy: I've been lucky in love

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenny McCarthy thinks she's been "lucky in love". The 48-year-old star has been married to Donnie Wahlberg since 2014, and she insists that their romance is as strong now as it has ever been. She shared: "We just celebrated our seven-year anniversary. And I can't even believe that we've made...

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
Fans Bombard 'Blue Blood' Star Donnie Wahlberg's Instagram After He Shares Emotional Tribute About NKOTB

You might know and love Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan on Blue Bloods, but before he ever took the streets of New York City with a shield in hand, he ran out on stages across the world as one of America’s top boy band heartthrobs. While New Kids on the Block took a 15-year hiatus, this week marks 13 years since the band got back together, and Donnie couldn’t be more grateful.
'Masked Singer' Wild Card Made Out With Jenny McCarthy, Guess Who!

"The Masked Singer" is off and running -- and so are their wild card contestants ... one of whom locked lips once upon a time with Jenny McCarthy. Question is ... who??? 👀. Here's the deal ... we've learned there will be two costumed crooners on Thursday's episode that come out of left field and are unpredictable in every sense of the word ... making 'em way harder to figure out than perhaps any other masked singer in the past. But ... we have a really good clue.
Donnie Wahlberg
John Asher
Jenny Mccarthy
Rachael Ray
‘The Masked Singer’: The Baby Reveals He Did The Show To ‘Completely Fool’ Jenny McCarthy

‘The Masked Singer’ unmasked the Baby during the October 6 episode. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the celeb behind the costume, who stunned everyone with his identity. Larry the Cable Guy was revealed as the Baby in the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Not one of the panelists guessed the Cars star, even though his name has been guessed multiple times with other masked celebs. HollywoodLife chatted EXCLUSIVELY with Larry about why he decided to do the show.
Jenny McCarthy Launches Vegan Cosmetic Line: 'I'm Very Proud'

Jenny McCarthy is making beauty a little less complicated. Today, the actress, 48, is launching her very own cosmetics brand, Formless Beauty — unveiling products that uphold true clean beauty standards. Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE about the release, McCarthy admits: "There are a lot of celebrity brands out there, but...
The Truth About Buddy Valastro's Wife

Buddy Valastro and his family have been a staple on TLC ever since their ever-popular reality show, "Cake Boss," began back in 2009. The series gave fans a peek behind the curtain about what it's really like running Carlo's Bakery — one of the popular bakeries in the world — as Buddy balanced his work and home life as the only brother amongst four sisters.
Larry the Cable Guy (‘The Masked Singer’ Baby) unmasked interview: ‘Boy, what a letdown’ after panel guessed Bruce Willis

“Are you not entertained?” asked Larry the Cable Guy when he shocked panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger after being revealed as the creepy-ish but loveable Baby on Wednesday’s episode of “The Masked Singer.” He was the fifth colorful creature to be sent home from Season 6 of the Fox reality TV competition. Baby’s final performance was “Meet the Flintstones” by Hoyt Curtin. SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years “We said his name so many times and now he finally showed up in a Baby costume!” exclaimed host Nick Cannon during...
‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
'Blue Bloods' Just Revealed Huge News About Tom Selleck for Season 12

Blue Bloods Season 12 debuts on Friday, October 1. Ahead of the premiere, CBS released a press release surrounding some behind-the-scenes changes to the show. Tom Selleck (who plays Frank Reagan) is now listed as an executive producer. Tom Selleck has another item to add to his ever-growing list of...
Chloe x Halle Bring Sisterly Love to Met Gala 2021

The 23-year-old singer and actress arrives in a flowy white ensemble alongside her sister Halle for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (September 13) in New York City. Chloe x Halle showed off two different styles while both wearing designer Rodarte to the event.
‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
Brooke Burke Is Engaged to Scott Rigsby After 2 Years of Dating

Next steps! Brooke Burke is engaged to her boyfriend, Scott Rigsby, after two years of dating. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 50, confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Thursday, September 9, after celebrating her birthday in Malibu, California, with family and friends. They are “very happily engaged,” her management told Us in a statement.
Meg Ryan, 59, makes rare red carpet appearance

Meg Ryan hasn't been on a red carpet for nearly two years, but it doesn't mean she forgot how to work one. The When Harry Met Sally... actress, 59, lit up the red carpet at Saturday's Academy Museum of Motion Pictures long-awaited opening gala in Los Angeles. She wore a long black and pink gown by Ulyana Sergeenko for the step-and-repeat in front of photographers. She also wore black, open-toe platform heels and styled her signature sun-kissed, wavy blond locks down.
Briana Nicole Henry OUT at General Hospital

Briana Nicole Henry is exiting General Hospital. Henry announced her departure on Instagram. Her last episode aired on Sept. 13 and it was her decision to vacate the role of Jordan Ashford. Henry took over the role three years ago from Vinessa Antoine, who originated the part. What made Henry...
Tom Bergeron Wasn't A Fan Of This Dancing With The Stars Contestant

Before Tyra Banks took over as the new host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron was the face of the reality dancing competition series. In fact, he was so loved by fans for his quirky jokes and cheerful disposition, that a lot of long-time viewers were gutted when they found out he would no longer be part of the show. Back in 2014, Bergeron was asked what it was like working with his new co-host, Erin Andrews. Bergeron told the The Hollywood Reporter, "She can act like a fan and be almost a giggly girl with the couples, she has a great interaction with them. It gives me more to play with. It's always good to work with people who are comfortable in their own skin but who can throw you curveballs."
