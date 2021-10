Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Vaccine mandates could soon be required to enter most indoor businesses across the city of Los Angeles. That’s if the LA City Council passes an ordinance next week after delaying the vote Wednesday. Under the proposed ordinance businesses would have to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at restaurant, bars, malls, gyms, movie theaters, and personal care businesses. If businesses choose not to comply, they could face anywhere from a warning on the first offense to up to a $5,000 fine. LA’s City Council was expected to vote on it Wednesday, but after more than...

