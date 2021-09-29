The Steelers’ Massive $14 Million Dilemma Is Opening the Door for Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield to Take Control of the AFC North
The Pittsburgh Steelers are laboring at the moment. There’s no way around that reality. Despite their shocking Week 1 victory over the Buffalo Bills, Mike Tomlin‘s typically consistent team struggled to follow it up in Week 2 and Week 3. They lost 26-17 to a Derek Carr-led Las Vegas Raiders club and then looked rather helpless against Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0