Alpharetta, GA

Dining Guide: Five meals to try during Alpharetta Restaurant Month

By ADAM DARBY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPHARETTA, Ga. — The annual Alpharetta Restaurant Month is right around the corner. For the entire month of October, guests and residents can enjoy discounted meals from some of the best local restaurants and eateries. Presented by the Alpharetta Chamber of Commerce and the Alpharetta Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city’s food event is an effort to showcase local businesses and talent. Participants can purchase an “ARM card” for $30 and use it to receive 20 percent off their total food bill at more than 25 participating restaurants.

