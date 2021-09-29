CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a US$30,000 Sale to an Arizona Greenhouse Grower

 8 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ('GROW') (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce a US$30,000 sale of its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to an Arizona greenhouse grower. Commercial terms include a payment on order with the balance due upon the completion of the first harvest. The client has requested their name, crop grown and greenhouse footprint to be kept confidential for competitive reasons.

