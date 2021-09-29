Windsor Unified School District responds to COVID with harmonious balancing act

If children are our legacy and gift to the world, the Windsor Unified School District has done an exceptional job honoring that gift. As the school year has gotten underway, they have provided outstanding care and safety through the pandemic for the children (and families) that attend the schools of Windsor. In such a crazy time, how have they done this? What has it taken to create success and overcome the difficulties and changes that can happen daily, from having some of the highest COVID counts, to where they are now, with some of the lowest? I had the opportunity to meet with the COVID mitigation group for the Windsor Unified School District; Heather Bailey, coordinator of district communications for the school district and creator of the COVID portal on the website, Superintendent Jeremy Decker, Peter Sullivan, Director of COVID mitigation and Julian Rivera, COVID Coordinator for the Windsor Unified School District. It was an eye-opener for someone who doesn’t have school-age children living at home.