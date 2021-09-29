Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Announces Upcoming Public Listing on DigiFinex Exchange

The Website Flip is pleased to announce that they have partnered with Motion Invest to provide a source for 3rd party due diligence services. Motion Invest is involved in buying and selling of websites. The #1 challenge for website buyers, investors and flippers is due diligence. There are many brokers who offer these services however, there is always a conflict of interest. The Website Flip provides unbiased sources that potential website investors can use to proceed with their investments and make informed choices. Apart from that, there are several steps that need to be followed such as: assessing the risk, evaluating the traffic and site flow, measuring the revenue and rankings, determining longevity, watching out for scams, and using different tools to locate any red flags.

