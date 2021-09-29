Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Announces Upcoming Public Listing on DigiFinex Exchange
PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM), the next generation, insured, asset-backed cryptocurrency, is announcing it will list on DigiFinex, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, in the third week of October. Monsoon Blockchain, Bitcoin Latinum's lead developer, plans for the token to list on a number of top global exchanges in the upcoming months. Headquartered in Singapore, DigiFinex boasts over 4 million users across the globe, and can be accessed by users in 150 countries.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
