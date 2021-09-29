CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Walvatne Inducted

battlelakereview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwight Walvatne was inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Saturday, September 18 at St. Cloud Convention Center. He was nominated by dozens of people who sent in letters to the league over the years for his service and dedication to Ashby baseball. Dwight had a surprise send-off at the school in which he received a bar and well wishes from community members. He also had another surprise at the ceremony when eight of his Ashby Legion Ball Team (front: Miles and Matson Hoff, Carson Spangler and Torin Olson; back: Fred Schlotfeld, Evan Paulson, Hunter Norby and Carter Spangler) showed up in their uniforms to support their coach. Dwight had the most attendees at the ceremony … 60 people!

battlelakereview.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mount Airy News

Greyhounds to induct Hall of Fame members Friday

Malaya Johnson (right) with sister Mikaela Johnson. North Surry High School will induct seven new members to its Athletic Hall of Fame prior to Friday’s varsity football game against East Surry. The North Surry Athletic Hall of Fame Classes of 2020 and 2021 will both be honored before the game,...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
whitewaterbanner.com

Harms Inducted into WBCA Hall of Fame

Congratulations Judy Harms! On Saturday, September 25th, Judy was inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame. Former UW-Whitewater Men’s Basketball coach and fellow inductee, David Vander Meulen, presented Judy with her award. Judy was a huge asset to the Whippet family as Head Girls’ Basketball coach...
WHITEWATER, WI
Grand Forks Herald

Justin Morneau ready for Twins Hall of Fame induction

Justin Morneau came to Minnesota as a teenager — 14 or 15 — for a hockey tournament. He stayed at the University of Minnesota and, with his time off, he attended a Twins game at the Metrodome, sitting in left field. At the time, he still thought he was going...
MLB
Alliance Review

Minerva Athletic HOF to induct newest class

The 2021 Minerva Athletic Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 2, 6 p.m. at the auditeria. The four newest members are Pepper Locke, Brad Morgan II, Don Spinell and Troy Summers. Here is a look at the Class of 2021. Pepper Locke. Locke graduated from Minerva...
MINERVA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walvatne
Newberry Observer

Whitmire HOF class inducted

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Athletic Department has announced that three new Wolverines were inducted to the Whitmire High School Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, September 10th. 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame Inductees:. Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr. Terrell “Red” Fowler Jr. (deceased) was a 1942 graduate of Whitmire High School....
WHITMIRE, SC
Post-Bulletin

Byron Hall of Fame to induct two classes

The Byron High School Hall of Fame has announced its induction classes for 2020 and 2021. A ceremony was not held a year ago due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two classes will be honored with a banquet at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Byron High School. The class of 2021...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
WOOD

Bob Kaser being inducted into GRSHOF

Kaser was honored with the Warren Reynolds Lifetime Achievement Award. He has spent the last 22 years calling play-by-play for the Griffins. (Sept. 28, 2021)
BASEBALL
Richmond.com

L.C. Bird inducts five into athletics Hall of Fame

L.C. Bird High held a ceremony Sept. 18 to honor its five inductees in the Class of 2021 for the Skyhawks Hall of Fame. Shawn Wall (baseball, 1996); Tina Lamb Roe (gymnastics, 1988); Ruthanne Doherty Williams (basketball and track, 2009); Barbara Sitton (basketball, 2009); and Lauren Wall Cook (softball, 2006) were honored in a ceremony held at The Reserve restaurant and bar at The Highlands.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Andover Townsman

David Ramella inducted into Marshall Hall of Fame

David Ramella was recently inducted into the Marshall University Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies held on the Marshall campus over the weekend of the North Carolina Central football game. Ramella graduated from old Welch High School, where he was a standout in both basketball and baseball. He then followed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
snntv.com

John Harder inducted into FHSAA Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE (SNN-TV) - Former Southeast High School girls basketball coach John Harder has been inducted into the 2021 FHSAA Hall of Fame class. Harder, retired in 2019 with a total of 827 wins, three State Champion titles, seven final four appearances, and 22 district champion trophies. Over the span of...
GAINESVILLE, FL
gowatertown.net

Watertown Hall of Fame to induct five this Saturday

WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — The Watertown Athletic Hall of Fame will induct four multi-sport athletes and a coach into their Hall of Fame this Saturday. Watertown Athletic Director Craig Boyens tells us about the names to be honored:. Dale McElhany coached the Arrow football team from 1968-1983. Boyens talks about...
WATERTOWN, SD
southernminn.com

Armbruster inducted into Augsburg Hall of Fame

A year later, Jesse Armbruster officially has his spot among the Augsburg University athletic elite. Armbruster — a 1992 Faribault High School graduate — was indicted into the Augsburg Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday night in Minneapolis as part of the university 48th class of inductees. The ceremony was originally scheduled for last fall, but was postponed by a year due to COVID-19.
FARIBAULT, MN
FOX40

Giants Hall of Famer Cepeda on playoff game against Dodgers

(KTXL) — FOX40 sat down with San Francisco Giants Hall of Fame player Orlando Cepeda ahead of the team’s NL West Playoff game against the Dodgers.  “That guy, he can hit,” Cepeda noted, while watching Sunday’s game.  FOX40’s Rowena Shaddox also got to watch last weekend’s game with Cepeda — the winning game that clinched […]
MLB
iosconews.com

OHS Alumni inducted into into Athletic HoF

OSCODA – Family members, friends, locals and nominees gathered at Oscoda High School (OHS) for the 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame (HoF) Induction on Friday, Sept. 24. Due to the threat of COVID-19, last year’s induction ceremony was canceled, so this year a ceremony was held to honor inductees from 2020 and 2021. It was a day of celebration for the nominees and their families, starting with a lunch at the AuSable Inn Riverview Restaurant and Sports Bar with HoF committee members.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brewers Wall of Honor: Gallardo, Gomez, Rodriguez inducted

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 24 inducted former players Yovani Gallardo, Carlos Gómez and Francisco Rodríguez into the Brewers Wall of Honor. Gómez will officially retire from his playing days as a member of the Brewers, and both he and Gallardo were on-site to throw the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night's game. Rodríguez was not in Milwaukee for the event.
MLB
abc10up.com

Frank Hamilla Inducted Into NMU Sports Hall of Fame

MARQUETTE, Mich. – Northern Michigan University will induct five individuals and one team into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame this year. One selection this year is Frank Hamilla. Having spent two years at Soo Tech (now Lake Superior State University), Hamilla brought his talents to the NMU varsity basketball...
MARQUETTE, MI
clarendonlive.com

TCU inducts Williams into Hall of Fame

Clarendon native Roy Williams III was inducted into the 2021 Hall of Fame Class last week at Texas Christian University. The TCU Block T Association announced this year’s honorees, the 53rd class to be inducted, were Williams ‘01 (men’s track and field) along with Michael Cannon ‘86 (men’s track and field), Jamie MacCurdy Kizer ‘02 (women’s swimming and diving), and Victor Payne ‘02 (football).
CLARENDON, TX
Arkansas Online

Tickets on sale for UAM sports induction class

Tickets to the University of Arkansas at Monticello Sports Hall of Fame banquet are available for purchase. Space and ticket availability are limited for the event, to be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Green Room of the University Center on campus. Tickets are being sold for $25...
MONTICELLO, AR
myburbank.com

Pair Inducted Into Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame

Two more members were added into the Burbank Athletics Walk of Fame Saturday morning in ceremony at George Izay Park. Working together, the Burbank Parks and Recreation Board and the Burbank Athletic Federation Board honored Craig Hunter and Ron Sabatine for their contributions to youth sports in the city. Hunter...
BURBANK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy