Walvatne Inducted

Dwight Walvatne was inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame Saturday, September 18 at St. Cloud Convention Center. He was nominated by dozens of people who sent in letters to the league over the years for his service and dedication to Ashby baseball. Dwight had a surprise send-off at the school in which he received a bar and well wishes from community members. He also had another surprise at the ceremony when eight of his Ashby Legion Ball Team (front: Miles and Matson Hoff, Carson Spangler and Torin Olson; back: Fred Schlotfeld, Evan Paulson, Hunter Norby and Carter Spangler) showed up in their uniforms to support their coach. Dwight had the most attendees at the ceremony … 60 people!