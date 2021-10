Vote canceled: After fast-tracking a vaccine mandate bill through committee Tuesday, Ohio House Republican pulled House Bill 435 on Wednesday without a floor vote. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp said that Republicans, who have a supermajority in the chamber, wanted to work further on the bill, Laura Hancock reports. Democrats felt it was too weak by failing to ensure more people got shots, and at least one Republican thought it was too strict because it allowed companies and schools to have vaccine mandates. Business and health groups also opposed the bill.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO