Debbie Sweeney
Debbie Sweeney, age 62 of Springville, TN, died Saturday, September 25, 2021, at West Tennessee Healthcare — Volunteer Hospital in Martin, TN. She worked as an operator for Dana Corporation in Paris for 21 years. She formerly worked at Tecumseh in Paris from 1989-2000. Debbie loved her dogs Buster, Baily Ann and Missy. She also loved to watch her grandson J.C. play the drums in his band. She had a strong love for her family and enjoyed taking care of everyone.www.parispi.net
