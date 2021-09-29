CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

5 great ways to use pumpkin spice in sweet and savory recipes

providencejournal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a good bet that someone in your life enjoys pumpkin spice season. Here are five ways to treat them to sweet and savory seasonal foods. ⅓ cup dry red wine (such as merlot) 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar. 2 large carrots, peeled and cut into chunks. 1 (15 ounce)...

www.providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Unusual Ingredients Bobby Flay Always Adds To His Grilled Cheese

The September 13 episode of the "Always Hungry with Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay" podcast may be the best one yet, at least for sports fans and young adults. The father-daughter duo, who started their food podcast earlier this year, broke down everything there is to know about "pregaming." For those who aren't familiar with the term, pregaming is when you drink before going out to the bars, a football game, or another kind of social arrangement. Pregaming is a lot like tailgating except there's a lot less food, a lot more alcohol, and it's usually with a smaller group of people ahead of a larger event.
FOOD & DRINKS
Redbook

We Tried 7 Mac & Cheese Brands and the Winner Surprised Us

Whether it’s childhood nostalgia or an easy lunch option, a nice bowl of macaroni and cheese is an American staple. Brands have stepped up their game over the years sometimes offering unique flavors or oddly shaped noodles. But not all of these comfort dishes are made the same. What defines the best boxed macaroni and cheese? The texture needs to be creamy and every bite needs to be full of cheesy goodness. The size of the noodles can’t be too small, and new twists on the basic concept are always welcome. We taste-tested some of the most popular brands, and here's how it went...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

Chicken Stir-Fry with Noodles

1/2 head bok choy (about 1 pound) Cook spaghetti according to package directions; drain. Meanwhile, trim and discard root end of bok choy. Cut stalks into 1-in. pieces. Coarsely chop leaves. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; stir-fry 5-7 minutes or until no...
RECIPES
KGUN 9

Cream Cheese Corn Casserole Is Rich, Creamy And Perfect For Fall

As brightly hued leaves tumble from the trees and temperatures slowly ease downward, we start to yearn for homey, warm dishes that nourish us — body and soul. From stews to casseroles, the dinner table is one of the first places we start to see (and celebrate) the shift toward autumn.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pumpkin Spice#Pumpkin Pie Recipe#Spices#Food Drink#Beef Pumpkin Stew
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
Parade

The 19 Best Soup Recipes of 2021 Will Definitely Come in Handy This Fall

Are you a soup lover? I mean a hardcore, enjoy a bowl before your entree, kind of soup lover? Beef or chicken, broth-based, cheesy, or creamy soups, you have to love them all!. With comfort food being our specialty, you have to imagine that soups are one of the most popular recipe sections on the site. We have everything from classic chicken noodle soup and hearty beef and vegetable soup, to the more imaginative bacon beer cheese soup with chicken.
RECIPES
Rutherford Source

Beyond the Sweet: Savory Pies are Perfect for Fall

Pie is delicious and delightful and delectable, especially when the crust has been perfected over generations like it has at Papa C Pies. So why has pie been relegated to a dessert only? We think pie is great for any meal…and dessert. That’s why Papa C offers five different savory pies, only available in the shop. Whether you are short on time because of after-school activities or exhausted from a long day, make dinner easy on yourself by picking up a savory pie.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jamiesfeast.com

Homemade Pumpkin Pie Spice (Traditional American Recipe)

It’s a pumpkin season and many desserts and beverages that I prepare in fall include pumpkin spice. Pumpkin pie spice or just pumpkin spice is a popular spice mix in the USA, frequently used as an ingredient in pumpkin pie. It is very similar to the Commonwealth and British mixed spice.
RECIPES
Globe Gazette

Need more pumpkin spice in your life? Try these TikTok recipes

If a pumpkin spice latte just isn’t enough to satisfy your fall cravings, you need these delicious fall-inspired recipes too. Who knew something as delicious and comforting as pumpkin spice pancakes could also be a healthy breakfast option? These vegan pumpkin spice pancakes from @that.veganbabe are topped with a high protein icing and sautéed apples.
RECIPES
restorationnewsmedia.com

Add pumpkin and spices to pancakes

Switch up your breakfast routine with these delicious pumpkin pancakes. This column ran the first time in 2008. Give the recipe a try. I’ve been cooking the last days and hope to have new recipes soon. Funny thing about pumpkin, you hardly ever hear of anyone cooking with it unless...
RECIPES
stevenscountytimes.com

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup

It’s fall which means you are craving Pumpkin Spice! This easy homemade Pumpkin Spice Coffee Syrup is the perfect addition to all your coffee drinks. It’s made with a few simple ingredients and so quick and easy to prepare. Stock your fridge with this all fall. Where are my pumpkin...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Pumpkin Spiced Hummus Dips

With temperatures dropping and leaves falling, Trader Joe's has just unveiled its new Pumpkin Spice Hummus. Perfectly timed for the start of the fall season, Trader Joe's new Pumpkin Spice Hummus is the ultimate seasonal snack. The sweet dip starts with vine-dried garbanzo beans, which are then soaked in water, steamed, and mashed into a smooth puree. The beans are then combined with pumpkin purée (instead of the usual tahini), cane sugar, and pumpkin pie spices, as well as notes of vanilla and maple. As Trader Joe's explains, the "smooth Pumpkin Spice Hummus is great for spreading on all kinds of crackers (and cookies!), and it even works well as a dip." Just be sure to pick up this seasonal treat before winter arrives.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy