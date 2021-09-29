Dean Gets His First Taste of Heartbreak in ‘The Green Eyed Monster’

The girls throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’. Last time on A Million Little Things, Maggie started a new job. She was excited and also just a little nervous about her first day. Meanwhile Regina is getting frustrated with her job search so Rome decides to plan a fun day for her. When they decide to go to a restaurant for lunch things don’t go the way they planned. Katherine also takes a chance on making a new friend and things go better than she hoped they might. As this episode comes to a close someone tries to have a chat with Gary but he isn’t having it. Now the girls decide to throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 18 HOURS AGO