CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Dean Gets His First Taste of Heartbreak in ‘The Green Eyed Monster’

By Jay Snook
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDean is going through a tough time in ‘The Green Eyed Monster’. Last time on The Wonder Years, we met a simple family. They were just trying to get by and they were certainly not perfect. Dean came up with an idea and things seemed to be going great at first, until his dad started arguing with his coach. After something awful happened it hit the members of this family in different ways. Now Dean is trying to deal with his first heartbreak on ‘The Green Eyed Monster’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
popwrapped.com

President Street Get Reflective With “Heartbreak Player”

Hands up who could write the rulebook for how not to date? It’s a universal occurrence and Australian pop duo President Street – Ruby and Pete – who have already been championed by the likes of Wonderland and Euphoria, are tackling the frustration and determination that comes with looking back on all the mistakes made in love and life with their new single “Heartbreak Player.”
MUSIC
Tell-Tale TV

The Wonder Years Review: Green Eyed Monster (Season 1 Episode 2)

The Wonder Years Season 1 Episode 2, “Green Eyed Monster,” showcases the Williams family’s coping mechanisms during the time after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, made all the more poignant considering King’s connection to Montgomery. “Green Eyed Monster” deftly digs deep into the uncomfortable emotions of not just adolescence but...
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fresco Trey Is Feeling Blue On His Debut EP, “Heartbreak Diaries”

On his debut EP, Heartbreak Diaries, Fresco Trey has a lot to say about love, loss, and healing after being hurt by someone you cared about. The 7-track project sees just one feature from Lil Tjay on “Feel Good,” otherwise, Trey carries himself (and his fans) through the tough times that can sometimes only be healed by music.
MUSIC
goodmenproject.com

Dean Discovers Adult Magazines in ‘The Club’

Dean starts reading adult magazines in ‘The Club’. Last time on The Wonder Years, Dean was going through a crisis. After catching his best friend kissing a girl he liked, he wasn’t sure how to feel about it. When Dean tries to talk to his best friend about it, some hurtful things get said. Yet as this episode comes to a close they work things out and it looks like they are going to be okay. Now Dean discovers adult magazines on ‘The Club’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Heartbreak#Abc
goodmenproject.com

The Girls Decide to Throw Katherine a Party on ‘Game Night’

The girls throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’. Last time on A Million Little Things, Maggie started a new job. She was excited and also just a little nervous about her first day. Meanwhile Regina is getting frustrated with her job search so Rome decides to plan a fun day for her. When they decide to go to a restaurant for lunch things don’t go the way they planned. Katherine also takes a chance on making a new friend and things go better than she hoped they might. As this episode comes to a close someone tries to have a chat with Gary but he isn’t having it. Now the girls decide to throw Katherine a party on ‘Game Night’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV & VIDEOS
goodmenproject.com

Someone Gives the Team a Weird Mission on ‘Dada Patrol’

The team takes on a strange mission on ‘Dada Patrol’. Last time on Doom Patrol, the team had all returned back from purgatory. They all appeared to be fine besides them all having a weird itch. Soon it became clear they weren’t fine once they turned into zombies. They would need the help of someone to become normal again. What followed was a wild adventure that found them facing off against some weird creatures. As this episode came to a close someone made a huge sacrifice to save those dear to them. Now the team takes on a peculiar mission on ‘Dada Patrol’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Share The Real Story Behind Their Breakup In New Teaser: Watch

The Nasty Girls from ABC’s new drama, Queens, get real about their rise to stardom, shocking downfall, and divine second chance in this exclusive teaser. “We were the OGs. Look, no shade—Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], Megan [Thee Stallion]—none of them would exist without us,” declared Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). “We were just friends from Queens doing what we love. Then, it turned into a No. 1 record, Grammys, my face on a cashmere rug,” recalled Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex (Eve). Jill a.k.a. Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) detailed how she turned to cocaine and then God while Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Star Jones Left The View

The Emmy-award-winning talk show "The View" is known for its heated debates, the hot topics section, and the whirlwind of celebrities who join the show. Since its debut in 1997, the show has maintained its prominence and kept a rotating panel of interesting — and sometimes provocative — panel hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
maggrand.com

This photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito could be key

A photo of Brian Laundrie with Gabby Petito from the campsite where Dog the Bounty Hunter got tip could be key. Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito were captured behind bars, smiling at each other at a Florida campsite. Dog the Bounty Hunter believes could hold that the photo could be the key to finding the dead woman’s fugitive beau.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

What Happened to Peta Murgatroyd on ‘DWTS’? Dancer Explains Her Absence

The popular ABC competition show Dancing With the Stars is getting set to launch its 30th season. The season will include a diverse cast of stars, including an Olympian, a Bachelor, a fitness star, and basically everything in between. But not all the professional dancers are coming back. What happened to Peta Murgatroyd on DWTS? And what about Keo Motsepe?
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Lee Daniels Fired ‘Disrespectful’ White ‘Precious’ Crew, Original DP Couldn’t Light Black Skin

Lee Daniels joined his “Precious” breakthrough Oscar nominee Gabourey Sidibe at the Toronto International Film Festival this week (via Entertainment Weekly) to reflect on their 2009 drama, including the moment Daniels had to fire several “disrespectful” crew members only 20 days into production. The filmmaker said he “didn’t feel good” with the “Precious” dailies after two weeks of shooting. “I had a white line producer, a white AD, they also read [reviews that said my last film] ‘Shadowboxer’ was the worst film ever made, and they had zero respect for me, my vision, or what it was,” Daniels said. “They were...
MOVIES
Fox News

Demi Moore, lookalike daughter Scout Willis stun at Paris fashion show

Demi Moore and her daughter, Scout Willis, were a dynamic duo at the Stella McCartney Spring 2022 show in Paris. The two twinned on Monday in their McCartney outerwear, long dark hair, and minimal makeup. Moore, 58, wore a brown bomber jacket over a black and mesh jumpsuit while Willis, 30, donned an oversized black blazer and white wide-legged pants.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy