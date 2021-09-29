CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
30,000 people flock to Overland Expo West to geek out on vehicle-based outdoor recreation

By Amelia Arvesen
outsidebusinessjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn’t matter if they pulled up in a Subaru hatchback, a Prius, a converted Sprinter van, or a $300,000 EarthRoamer, attendees of Overland Expo West were part of one community. Set in Flagstaff, the second of three consumer-facing events this year drew an estimated 30,000 people to geek out over four-wheeler rigs, tires, tow kits, coolers, and all the accessories in between that people pack into their vehicles to enhance their outdoor experiences. Overland Expo Mountain West took place in Loveland, Colorado at the end of August, and Overland Expo East is slated for Oct. 8 to 10 in Arrington, Virginia.

