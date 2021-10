You may know the feeling of seeing Jupiter through your own telescope. If it gives you the chills—like it does for me—then you'll know how the team for the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter felt when they turned their spacecraft around—yes, the orbiter that's been faithfully circling and looking down at the Moon since 2008—and saw the giant planet Jupiter with their camera. If you zoom in on the picture, you can even see Jupiter's Galilean moons.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO