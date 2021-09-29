Applications for Alaska housing relief ends Friday.
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Housing Finance Corporation's application period for its rental relief program ends on Friday, October 1st. Stacy Barnes, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation Director, was a guest on Capital Chat and said that an applicant needs to have a financial hardship as a result of the pandemic. She said they are limited to serving Alaska renters whose household income is less than 80% of the area median income.www.kinyradio.com
