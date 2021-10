(Savage, MN) The Alexandria Redbirds baseball team traveled to the Metro area to play in the one-day state tournament on Sunday , September 26 with the high temperature reaching 84 degrees. Their first game was at Prior Lake and played the host team Prior Lake Bald Eagles. It was a close game except for one inning. The Prior Lake team scored all of their runs in the 2nd inning off Alexandria starter Greg Serum and dented the plate for 6 runs. Alex finally scored 2 runs in the last inning but it was too late. Hollywood Anderson came in to pitch the last 3 innings in place of starter Serum and it turned out to be a great move from coach Mike Weber. Why? (Read the 2nd game highlights). Final score of game 1 is Prior Lake 6, Alexandria 2.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO