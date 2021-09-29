Illinois man dies in crash into dump truck in closed I-39 construction lane, State Patrol says
An Illinois man died in a crash Tuesday afternoon into a dump truck in a closed construction lane of Interstate 39, the Wisconsin State Patrol said. At 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, a 2018 Dodge Charger heading south on I-39 in a construction zone near mile marker 86 and Portage traveled into a closed construction lane and struck on unoccupied dump truck, Sgt. Bret Manke said in a statement.lacrossetribune.com
