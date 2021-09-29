Montana coronavirus report

As of Wednesday, Sept. 29, the state reports that 1,001,795 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 486,897 Montanans — 53% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 149,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,332 new cases since the most recent report, 11,981 active cases, and 135,842 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 7,592 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 418 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,001 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.