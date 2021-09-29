Montana coronavirus report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As of Wednesday, Sept. 29, the state reports that 1,001,795 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 486,897 Montanans — 53% of the eligible population — have been fully immunized. The state has reported a cumulative total of 149,824 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,332 new cases since the most recent report, 11,981 active cases, and 135,842 people considered recovered. State officials also report that 7,592 of the cases have resulted in hospitalizations, with 418 patients currently hospitalized. There have been 2,001 Montana deaths attributed to the disease. The state does not update COVID statistics on Saturday or Sunday. The state’s official dashboard is here, and more information on the numbers reported by the state is here.

Montana Free Press

Our COVID cocoon

HELENA — My unvaccinated 7-year-old son began hacking and sneezing in late September as the hospitals in our home state of Montana started buckling under the latest COVID surge. I took him to get tested when his symptoms wouldn’t go away. The cotton swab went up his nostrils and Thomas...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Nine ways to divide Montana

An effort to divide Montana into two districts for U.S. House elections over the next decade now has a set of nine finalist maps — and an unmistakable partisan divide. The maps were advanced this week by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, which is up against a Nov. 14 deadline for drawing the new congressional districts. Commissioners, who said they adapted their proposals after reviewing dozens of unique maps submitted by members of the public, are looking for additional public feedback in the coming weeks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Growing home in Ekalaka

The first thing to know about this town of a few hundred souls, the only incorporated municipality in a county of 3,300 square miles at Montana’s southeastern corner, is this: Getting here from just about anywhere else is a hell of a drive. It’s also a heavenly one, at least...
EKALAKA, MT
Montana Free Press

Two inmates took their own lives at Montana State Prison last month

The Montana Department of Corrections announced Wednesday that two inmates at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge died by suicide in late September. Edward Bailey, 40, was found unresponsive in his cell on Sept. 20, according to a spokesperson for the department. On Sept. 28, Jeremy B. Cramer, 47, was also found unresponsive in his own cell. A prison physician declared both deceased.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Bozeman Health presents roadmap for inpatient psychiatric unit

Bozeman Health, the dominant medical care provider in Montana’s most rapidly growing region, has announced plans to develop a 12-bed adult inpatient psychiatric unit at Deaconess Hospital by 2023, responding to years of community pressure. The unit will be the first of its kind in Bozeman, and is expected to ease some strain on units in other towns that have struggled to meet patient demand.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Hundreds rally at Capitol against new state abortion laws

HELENA — Roughly two hundred supporters of reproductive autonomy rallied at the state Capitol Saturday, protesting government intervention in personal medical decisions a day after multiple abortion restrictions signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte were scheduled to take effect statewide. A Montana district court judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the new...
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Montana records 2,000th COVID-19 death, millionth vaccine dose

Montana’s experience with the COVID-19 pandemic passed a grim milestone Wednesday, with state public health officials reporting the 2,000th Montana death attributed to the virus. The marker came the same day the state’s pandemic statistics dashboard recorded Montana’s millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose, which was administered Tuesday. Fifty-three percent of Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Dozens rally for parental rights, and against mask mandates

HELENA — During a rally on the steps of the Montana Capitol Friday, Sen. Theresa Manzella, R-Hamilton, talked about the importance of deep breathing. She recalled a childhood spent doing yoga alongside her mother, learning how breathing can control emotions, energy and nerves. But more than a therapeutic aid, she said, breathing is right bestowed by God.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Where have all the bus drivers gone?

Despite offering perks, paid training, and higher wages, school districts and bus companies across Montana are scrambling to fill vacant school bus driver positions. Though there is a continual need for drivers every year, transportation managers say that schools this fall are experiencing the most extreme need they have seen. They point to a national labor shortage, the effects of COVID-19, and competition from other jobs and unemployment benefits as possible causes.
HELENA, MT
Montana Free Press

Grow Your Own Teacher programs lift off

The Montana Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education has made short work of distributing funding for new K-12 educator preparation programs approved by the Legislature this spring. Three grants were approved this summer for initiatives designed to usher high school juniors into the teaching field, marking the state’s first direct investment in a recruitment and retention model that’s grown increasingly popular across the country.
EDUCATION
Montana Free Press

Health care providers and patients sue over vax discrimination law

A group of health care providers, individual patients and the Montana Medical Association filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the state’s new vaccination-discrimination law. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in Missoula and lists Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Montana Commissioner of Labor and Industry Laurie Esau as defendants.
LAW
Montana Free Press

Kalispell nurses union secures new labor contract

Nurses in Kalispell working the frontlines of one of the state’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks got a rare bit of good news last week when they scored their first union contract promising better wages and a seat at the table on staffing decisions at Logan Health. Earlier this summer, after negotiating...
KALISPELL, MT
Montana Free Press

