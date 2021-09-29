Alzheimer’s Foundation Of America Expanding Hours Of Hotline
NEW YORK (WENY) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is expanding the hours of their hotline on October 1. The Helpline is available to help individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. The helpline, which is staffed entirely by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, will now be available from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time seven days a week.wnynewsnow.com
