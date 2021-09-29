CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ireland expects updated OECD global tax text in coming days -minister

By Reuters Staff
 Sept 29

DUBLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ireland expects to receive an updated text of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s proposed overhaul of global corporate tax rules in the coming days, a critical moment in the process, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said.

“I do expect next week will be a critical moment for the negotiations that have been underway for years and will show whether an agreement is possible by the end of next week,” Donohoe told journalists on Wednesday, adding that it was too soon to say if Irish concerns would be addressed.

“For many, many months I have been making the case for certainty and stability and I’m going to be continuing that across the next week and a half,” he said. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

