Former police officer arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old while on duty, officials say

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 8 days ago

ELDRIDGE, Iowa – A former eastern Iowa police officer has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl, while he was on duty.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says 24-year-old Andrew Denoyer was arrested Tuesday night. He faces one charge of third-degree sexual abuse.

Des Moines police union boss sexually harassed female cops, city says

The DPS says its Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and the Eldridge Police Department with the investigation on September 24th.

The criminal complaint filed in the case says the incident happened on May 1st, 2021 while Denoyer was on duty as a police officer for the city of Eldridge. The complaint also states, “…the defendant Andrew Denoyer, performed a sex act with a 14-year-old girl. The defendant admitted to performing the sex act with the 14-year-old girl.”

According to the Quad City Times, Denoyer resigned from his position on Monday, the day before his arrest.

A no-contact order has been granted to protect the victim and Denoyer is scheduled to make his initial appearance on October 14th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

