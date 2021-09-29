Sarah Everard's killer kidnapped her using fake police warrant card

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Stockton man that deputies say killed his girlfriend and stabbed her mother.
Deputies Brandi Hornsby, 24, was killed in the home she shared with the suspect.
The two had a six-week-old baby together.
After not hearing from Brandi for days, on Monday, Brandi’s mom, Tonya Wilkerson, went looking for her. She saw a car in the driveway, but no one answered the door. She then broke in through a bedroom window, looking for her daughter and grandchild. That’s when deputies say D’Angelo Webb attacked her stabbing her in the neck,...
Comments / 0