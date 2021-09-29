Sarah Everard's killer kidnapped her using fake police warrant card

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) – A so-called “tactical situation” in Aventura ended peacefully when a man trying to evade law enforcement decided to climb into the roof of an apartment building on Thursday afternoon. According to Aventura police, the man, who has been identified by the U.S. Marshals as Trent Conley, is now in custody. Aventura police said they were assisting the U.S. Marshals Service in reference to a warrant. Conley was apparently wanted for a violation of pretrial conditions out of Hollywood. Authorities said Conley climbed onto the roof of the apartment complex in the 19600 block of East Country Club Drive and refused to come down. Video from Chopper 4 showed the suspect in a white shirt and long pants on the roof. He could be seen pacing back and forth and up and down the roof and at times, he simply sat down. Man on roof of Aventura apartment complex removes t-shirt. Police are calling it a “tactical situation” (CBS4) At one point, Chopper 4 captured him removing his T-shirt. Two nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution. Nobody was hurt.

AVENTURA, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO