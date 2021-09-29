CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sarah Everard's killer kidnapped her using fake police warrant card

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew details on Sarah Everard's murder emerge from the sentencing hearing where prosecutors learn that Wayne Couzens kidnapped Everard with a fake police warrant card and handcuffs. Nada Bashir reports.

The Independent

Wayne Couzens caught on video telling police he kidnapped Sarah Everard for gang to ‘pay debts’

Bodycam footage shows how Wayne Couzens lied to detectives about a gang pressuring him to kidnap Sarah Everard, days after he abducted, raped and killed her.The Metropolitan Police officer was in court for a two-day sentencing hearing after he plead guilty to of murdering the 33-year-old earlier this year.The video played at the Old Bailey was recorded when officers raided his home in Deal, Kent, on 9 March, and questioned him in his living room.It shows how Couzens, handcuffed and sitting on his sofa, claimed to the detectives – when they showed him a picture of her – that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sarah Everard’s killer might have been identified as threat sooner, police admit

Police have accepted they may have had enough clues to identify Wayne Couzens as a threat to women before he raped and killed Sarah Everard. Couzens was handed a rare whole-life sentence on Thursday, meaning he will spend the rest of his life in jail. The judge said his crimes were as serious as a terrorist atrocity because he abused his powers as a police officer to commit them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Sarah Everard’s family express relief that her killer will die in prison

The judge handed Wayne Couzens a whole life sentence and said the officer’s actions had eroded the public’s confidence in the police. The family of Sarah Everard have expressed relief that the police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered her will die in prison. Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
