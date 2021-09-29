Insurance Coverages that Protect

As job and income losses mounted during 2020, many experts feared the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to disruptions in health coverage and increases in the number of people without health insurance. Yet, due to delays or data quality problems in federal surveys typically used to measure health coverage in the US, there has been limited comprehensive data to measure what happened to the number of uninsured people during 2020. The recent release of the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) Annual Social and Economic Supplement (ASEC) provides data on changes to health coverage during 2020. The data show that the number of people who were uninsured and the uninsured rate held steady in 2020.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO