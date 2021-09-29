CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance Coverages that Protect

FOX Carolina
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorney Richard Smith explains benefits of gap insurance, underinsured coverage and stacking coverages. Sponsored by Smith Injury Law.

www.foxcarolina.com

akbizmag.com

Policygenius and Alaska USA Insurance Brokers Collaborate on Financial Protection

Alaska USA Insurance Brokers and Policygenius announced a new collaboration to offer life insurance fulfillment to Alaska USA customers through the Policygenius online platform. The collaboration enhances the already exceptional variety of services that clients have come to expect from Alaska USA Insurance Brokers. Policygenius has placed more than $120...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

3 Ways Insurance Goes Beyond Protecting Your Small Business

There are many benefits to having an agent help you identify the risks your business may face and the ways to mitigate those exposures. When you think about small business insurance, the first thing that likely comes to mind is, well …insurance. Businesses of all types need protections like property, liability, health insurance, life insurance, and auto, just to name a few.
SMALL BUSINESS
Norwalk Hour

CT insurance coverage up nearly 10 percent during pandemic

Despite mass layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic, more Connecticut residents were enrolled in health plans administered by private-sector insurers in 2020 than the two previous years, according to a newly updated study by the state Insurance Department. Nearly 2 million people in Connecticut had insurance administered by private-sector insurers last...
CONNECTICUT STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Insurtech Overalls Introduces First All-In-One Insurance Protection Portfolio

which claims to be the first personalized, all-in-one protection platform, is “shaking up” how worker benefits are packaged by taking an innovative approach to insurance that “combines life, personal-line and entirely new protection products into algorithmically optimized and personalized portfolios to celebrate life’s ups and protect life’s downs.”. “Today,...
ECONOMY
rismedia.com

Considering Cutting Back Homeowners Insurance Coverage to Save? Press Pause on That

If money is running tight and you’re looking for ways to cut back, you may be tempted to cut into your homeowners insurance coverage. This could be a mistake. If you don’t have adequate coverage and your house gets damaged or destroyed, or someone gets seriously injured on your property, you may be on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to lower your homeowners insurance premiums without scaling back your coverage and putting your family’s financial future in jeopardy.
ECONOMY
dcvelocity.com

Avetta partners with NEXT Insurance to provide small businesses with affordable coverage

Avetta-NEXT partnership helps suppliers save time and money by providing instant access to wide variety of insurance products at competitive rates. Orem, UTAH — Oct. 5, 2021 — Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management software, announced today a unique partnership with NEXT Insurance, the leading insurtech company transforming small business insurance, to offer suppliers with affordable and customized coverage policy options. NEXT provides particularly cost-effective insurance options for small businesses, which aligns with a significant portion of Avetta’s supplier network.
OREM, UT
Orlando Business Journal

New health insurer targets sustainably affordable coverage for small and mid-sized businesses in Orlando

Covid-19 has put a spotlight on challenges tied to the affordability of health care for employers and its impact on coverage for their employees. A recent survey found that one in three small business owners nationwide say it has been hard to obtain health insurance coverage during the pandemic. That percentage was even higher for small business owners of color.
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Law.com

Cyber Insurance Coverage for Breach of Privacy Claims: The Law Is Evolving

Organizations in various industries have faced a spate of third-party demands and claims after computer network data has been exposed, whether inadvertently or deliberately, via data theft. In the wake of compromised health information, payment card information, or other sensitive data, organizations often hear from regulators and sometimes law enforcement. Civil litigation represents a definite possibility, too. Many companies will face a barrage of lawsuits and even class action litigation where sensitive data has been stolen or disclosed improperly. Those class actions have had more teeth and more staying power in recent years. Recently, Zoom reportedly agreed to pay $85 million and bolster its security to resolve class action privacy litigation pending in California.
LAW
Law.com

Eversheds Sutherland Removes Insurance Coverage Lawsuit Against State Farm

Attorneys at Eversheds Sutherland on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Insurance and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which centers on State Farm’s handling of a water damage claim, was filed by Villani Law Firm on behalf of Marvin Mercier. The case is 1:21-cv-03960, Mercier v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Company et al.
LAW
joywallet.com

Small Business Insurance - The Types of Coverage You Need

Making sure your business is protected in case of an accident is essential. Although you hope never to use business insurance, you’ll want to have the right policies in place as a small business. One small slip or unexpected storm could leave your business hurting and suffer from financial losses.
SMALL BUSINESS
Mercury News

Protect Your Loved Ones with Life Insurance from Family First Life

We would all like to know that our families and loved ones are safe even after we’ve departed. Nobody likes to see their spouse and children go through financial struggles. Family First Life is a relatively new Insurance Marketing Organization (IMO) that is a game-changer. The company helps you secure the future for your loved ones by offering you insurance products in different categories.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mymotherlode.com

California FAIR Plan Insurance Ordered To Offer More Coverage

Sonora, CA – The state’s “insurer of last resort” has been ordered by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to offer more comprehensive coverage for homeowners who can’t buy private insurance because they live in areas threatened by wildfires. The California Fair Access to Insurance Requirements Plan sells insurance to homeowners...
CALIFORNIA STATE
handymantips.org

Homeowners Insurance Policies Coverage Guide: 6 Important Things To Know

Homeowners’ insurance policies may be the most important insurance policy in your household. It is designed to protect you and your family from any potential setbacks such as natural disasters, fire, home invasion, and so forth. However, for many people, this insurance is a confusing subject, and they don’t know what homeowners insurance really covers.
PERSONAL FINANCE
liveinsurancenews.com

Insurance coverage increasingly scarce and costly for fossil fuel companies

Oil sands and coal companies are facing rising challenges getting affordable coverage worldwide. Insurance coverage is critical for any large business to operate, but firms centered around oil sands and coal are finding it increasingly challenging to get the policies they require, particularly at an affordable price. A growing number...
INDUSTRY
Kaiser Family Foundation

What Does the CPS Tell Us About Health Insurance Coverage in 2020?

As job and income losses mounted during 2020, many experts feared the economic upheaval caused by the COVID-19 pandemic would lead to disruptions in health coverage and increases in the number of people without health insurance. Yet, due to delays or data quality problems in federal surveys typically used to measure health coverage in the US, there has been limited comprehensive data to measure what happened to the number of uninsured people during 2020. The recent release of the Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey (CPS) Annual Social and Economic Supplement (ASEC) provides data on changes to health coverage during 2020. The data show that the number of people who were uninsured and the uninsured rate held steady in 2020.
HEALTH
VISTA.Today

FEMA Changes to Flood Insurance Pricing Cause Increases Downstream for Area Residents with Coverage

The damage caused by Hurricane Ida has led FEMA to increase flood insurance rates regionwide.Image via the Collegeville Fire Company. Changes made by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in its flood insurance pricing structures will soon have area homeowners digging deeper into their wallets. Taylor Allen waded through the particulars for AXIOS Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TravelDailyNews.com

Roamly adds new, fully owned insurance product to it's suite of coverage offerings

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Outdoorsy, the most-trusted global online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, today announced the launch of a new RV insurance product offering in Utah, Colorado, and Arizona through its insurtech Roamly. These dedicated products add to Roamly’s suite of insurance products, including RV, homeowners and automobile insurance, already available across the United States.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Another ‘Next Asbestos’: Insurance Coverage Considerations for Benzene Liability

Mold, silica, microplastics, nanotubes, and a myriad of chemical compounds are just some examples of what tort lawyers have identified as the “next asbestos” over the past several decades. This phrase is now commonly used to identify the public health threats resulting from exposure and the consequential damages and liabilities facing businesses of all shapes and sizes. Any liability approaching that of asbestos has equally significant insurance coverage ramifications. Benzene may be the newest “next asbestos.”
ECONOMY

