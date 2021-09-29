CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA: 3 dead in northern Wisconsin plane crash

By Shereen Siewert
 8 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday confirmed that three people died when a twin-engine plane crashed into a swamp near Eagle River in northern Wisconsin.

The Rockwell International 690B Turbo Commander airplane crashed Tuesday morning about 12 miles east of the Eagle River Airport, according to the FAA. Officials say a pilot and two passengers were aboard the aircraft. All three died and the plane was destroyed in the crash, officials said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. No names have been released and officials have not said where the plane originated.

This is a developing story.

WausauPilot

Investigation continues into Eagle River plane crash

An investigative team with the National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to probe the crash of a twin-engine aircraft that left three people dead, including the pilot. Authorities have not publicly released the names of the victims who died in Wednesday’s crash, but university officials say Dominik Faciano, a May...
RHINELANDER, WI
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal Marathon-area crash

Three weeks after a crash west of Wausau that left one person dead and a second person injured, police have identified the victim who died as Kevin Krizan, of Ladysmith. In a news release posted only on social media, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at about 8:15 p.m. Sept. 20 to the intersection of County Road N and County Road B for a report of a crash. Krizan, 27, died at the scene.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Walworth County

ELKHORN, Wis. (AP) — An Elkhorn man has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian last weekend in Walworth County. Francisco Garcia was walking along county Highway H Sunday night when he was struck by a pickup truck whose driver failed to stop after hitting him, according to Elkhorn police.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 injured in 3-vehicle Wood County crash

A three-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Tuesday evening in Wood County, sheriff’s officials said. One of the two people injured was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Center. A second driver was transported by ambulance, police said. The crash was reported at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday when two vehicles...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
Eagle River, WI
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin State
Eagle River, WI
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Wausau, WI
Eagle River, WI
Wausau, WI
Wisconsin Accidents
WausauPilot

Human remains found in suitcase identified as missing Reedsburg woman

Police have confirmed human remains discovered in a suitcase last year are those of a woman who was reported missing in July 2020. Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, a 25-year-old native of Peru who was living in Reedsburg at the time of her disappearance, was working in the Wisconsin Dells before she vanished. She was reported missing on July 21, 2021 by her former husband, police said.
REEDSBURG, WI
WausauPilot

Three victims of deadly Dane County crash were students

MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — The three victims who died in a fiery weekend crash in Dane County have been identified as two Middleton High School seniors and a former student, according to an email the principal sent to parents. Authorities have not released their names. Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle...
DANE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin DNR defies board, reduces fall wolf quota

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials on Monday dramatically scaled back the number of wolves hunters can kill during the state’s fall season in open defiance of its policy board, setting up another clash between liberal-leaning department leaders and conservative board members. Department biologists originally recommended...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Three killed, one injured in fiery crash

TOWN OF MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a fiery crash in Dane County, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. A preliminary investigation shows an eastbound vehicle struck another vehicle from behind in the Town of Middleton Saturday about 10:15 p.m. The impact sent the vehicle that was struck...
MIDDLETON, WI
WausauPilot

Gleason man dead in pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

An 84-year-old Gleason man died Friday after he was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 64 in Lincoln County, officials said. Police say the victim, identified as James Hartson, was looking for a deer he struck and was outside his vehicle when he was hit. The incident, near Range Line Road in the Lincoln County town of Pine River, was reported at about 8 p.m. Friday to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Crews battle silo fire east of Wausau

Multiple crews were paged Friday to a silo fire at a property in the town of Easton, east of Wausau. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicates the blaze is in a roughy 60-foot silo that is about 2/3 full of silage. The call came in at about 2:10 p.m. Friday. Crews...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Edgar man dead in Taylor Co. semi crash

A 36-year-old Edgar man is dead after a crash between a pickup and semi tractor trailer, officials said. The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 13 at Apple Avenue in the Taylor County town of Little Black. The victim has been identified as Scott Soczka, who...
EDGAR, WI
