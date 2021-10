AAA research finds that some drivers are unaware of Move Over Law. In the state of Ohio, if drivers see a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, they must move over to an adjacent lane if possible and slow down. That includes any law enforcement or crews out on the roads like the Ohio Department of Transportation Many drivers are aware of this Move Over Law, but research from AAA suggests that many others are not. According to that study done by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, 42% of the drivers they polled thought that driving near pulled over vehicles was not dangerous and 23% were not even aware of a Move Over Law in their state.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO